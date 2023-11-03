Catch A Sneak Peak Of Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals To Snag Before Thanksgiving
I can't believe how fast the year has flown! Before we know it, Thanksgiving will be here and so will incredible shopping discounts. For those of us who can't wait, Walmart's top Black Friday deals are available to shop starting November 8! Whether you're looking for the latest tech deals or early Christmas gifts, we've got 22 deals you'll love saving money on this year!
Home Deals
Image via Walmart
TaoTronics 9-in-1 Air Fryer Over
Air fryer ovens have been our team's go-to this year and we're willing to bet you've been thinking about adding one to your kitchen. Say no more! Walmart has this cute 9-in-1 air fryer to make meal prepping easier.
Gourmia 7 QT Digital Air Fryer with 12 One-Touch Presets
Then again, you may want something that has a little more power. With different presets to take the guesswork out of cooking, you'll be wondering where this air fryer has been all your life.
Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz Total Crushing Pitcher
If you want to start making your own delicious smoothie recipes at home, start with this Ninja Professional Blender that holds 72 oz of goodness.
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer
This cordless vacuum is perfect for my apartment and condo dwellers!
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Pod Coffee Maker - Black
Starbucks is so hard to resist but it doesn't hurt to make coffee at home some mornings. This single-serve coffee maker is perfect for that and is on sale as part of Walmart's Black Friday deals.
Fashion Deals
Michael Kors Jet Leather Crossbody - Black
Everyone needs at least one black crossbody in their lives. It's great if you don't really care about carrying a huge tote bag when you're running errands.
Cate & Chloe Giselle 18K White Gold Hoop Earrings
White gold hoop earrings are the quickest way to elevate a casual outfit.
Cate & Chloe Isabel White Gold Halo Teardop Pendant Necklace
If your S.O. asks — yes you do need this white gold halo teardrop pendant necklace to match your earrings.
VONMAY Women's Fuzzy Slipper Booties - Grey
What's cozy season without a pair of fuzzy slippers from Walmart that are on sale for Black Friday?
PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Men's 6-Inch Lace-Up Boot - Dark Brown
Surprise your honey with this pair of lace-up boots to help him get through winter in style.
Patio & Outdoor Deals
KingSo 22 Inch Wood Burning Fire Pit
Fire pits are essential when it's cold outside.
LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo
While you're at it, add this outdoor gazebo to your background so you can sit comfortably by your new fire pit.
Tech Deals
Apple Watch Series 9
If you're always on the go, an Apple Watch is necessary when you don't always have your phone in your hand.
Hisense 75" Classic R6 Series Roku Smart TV
Football season is basically here, which means you're going to need a TV that's big enough for your family and friends to gather around!
TOPVISION Sound Bar for TV
To create your personal surround system, buy this sound bar for your new 75" Roku TV.
Lenovo Ideapad 1 15.6" Laptop
So you spilled coffee on your laptop and it's ruined. Don't worry - it happens to the best of us. Luckily this Lenovo Ideapad laptop is a part of Walmart's Black Friday deals!
Skullcandy Barrel Party Speaker
Did I forget to mention you're probably going to need a party speaker for your indoor tailgating party?
Toy Deals
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Toy Car
This LEGO Technic Jeep is perfect for the LEGO lover in your life.
Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set
Building blocks are the simplest way to ensure your little one has fun.
Barbie It Takes Two Daisy Doll & Kayak Set
Barbie's legacy continues to reign with this cute Daisy doll and kayak set.
Hasbro Classic Family Favorite Operation
Operation is such a classic family game that deepens bonds while creating hilarious memories.
FANL Train Set Toy
If your little one is obsessed with trains, be sure to buy this train set toy and debut it on Christmas!
Featured image via Walmart.
