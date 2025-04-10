Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

How To Stream All 6 Episodes Of 'Black Mirror' Season 7 On Netflix

black mirror season 7
Nick Wall/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Apr 10, 2025
The best TV shows don't only entertain and inspire — they also make us reexamine the world we live in. And nobody is doing it like Black Mirror. Inspired in part by The Twilight Zone, this freaky Netflix show dives into a darker side of contemporary society, focusing on the doubts and hesitations we can all have when it comes to technology. Each episode of the gripping thriller is basically its own short movie, and the drama will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time because it's dealing with something we all use, and that familiarity makes it even spookier.

After Black Mirror season 6 (starring Annie Murphy, Myha'la Herrold, and Zazie Beetz) premiered in June of 2023, it became the most-watched streaming TV program in the US, and its popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon — especially with how stacked Netflix's Black Mirror season 7 cast is.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 7, streaming on Netflix now.

Who's in Netflix's Black Mirror season 7 cast?

black mirror season 7 cast

Netflix

The Black Mirror season 7 is one of its best yet. The lineup includes:

  • Awkwafina
  • Milanka Brooks
  • Peter Capaldi
  • Emma Corrin
  • Patsy Ferran
  • Paul Giamatti
  • Lewis Gribben
  • Osy Ikhile
  • Rashida Jones
  • Siena Kelly
  • Billy Magnussen
  • Rosy McEwen
  • Cristin Milioti
  • Chris O’Dowd
  • Issa Rae
  • Paul G. Raymond
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Jimmi Simpson
  • Harriet Walter

Is there a 7th season of Black Mirror?

black mirror season 7

Netflix

Yes, Black Mirror season 7 is on Netflix now! And arguably the most-anticipated episode serves as a sequel to season 4's "USS Callister" starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen.

The season 7 announcement came with a cryptic message on X. While the tweet itself simply reads "TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4," the video shows an 80s desktop computer rebooting — and for a brief moment you can see "Exit Game" flash across the screen, which makes me wonder if we're reaching the end of this hit series.

When in 2025 is Black Mirror coming out?

black mirror season 7 release date

Parisa Tag/Netflix

The Black Mirror season 7 release date was April 10, 2025. That means you can watch all episodes now!

How many episodes are in season 7 of Black Mirror?

black mirror season 7 episodes

Netflix

There are six episodes in Black Mirror season 7:

  • Season 7, Episode 1, "Common People" premiered on April 10, 2025
  • Season 7, Episode 2, "Bête Noir" premiered on April 10, 2025
  • Season 7, Episode 3, "Hotel Reverie" premiered on April 10, 2025
  • Season 7, Episode 4, "Plaything" premiered on April 10, 2025
  • Season 7, Episode 5, "Eulogy" premiered on April 10, 2025
  • Season 7, Episode 6, "USS Callister: Into Infinity" premiered on April 10, 2025

Why is a Black Mirror called a Black Mirror?

Zazie Beetz in black mirror season 6

Netflix

A Black Mirror refers to all of our screens when they're dark. Cell phones, laptops, televisions — they're all Black Mirrors. This makes the series even harder to shake once you've turned it off because you realize that, while the story is fictional, these Black Mirrors are actually around us, and with us, all the time. And ever since Black Mirror season 1, we've never looked at our screens the same way!

