How To Stream All 6 Episodes Of 'Black Mirror' Season 7 On Netflix

The best TV shows don't only entertain and inspire — they also make us reexamine the world we live in. And nobody is doing it like Black Mirror. Inspired in part by The Twilight Zone, this freaky Netflix show dives into a darker side of contemporary society, focusing on the doubts and hesitations we can all have when it comes to technology. Each episode of the gripping thriller is basically its own short movie, and the drama will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time because it's dealing with something we all use, and that familiarity makes it even spookier.



After Black Mirror season 6 (starring Annie Murphy, Myha'la Herrold, and Zazie Beetz) premiered in June of 2023, it became the most-watched streaming TV program in the US, and its popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon — especially with how stacked Netflix's Black Mirror season 7 cast is.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 7, streaming on Netflix now.

Who's in Netflix's Black Mirror season 7 cast? Netflix The Black Mirror season 7 is one of its best yet. The lineup includes: Awkwafina

Milanka Brooks

Peter Capaldi

Emma Corrin

Patsy Ferran

Paul Giamatti

Lewis Gribben

Osy Ikhile

Rashida Jones

Siena Kelly

Billy Magnussen

Rosy McEwen

Cristin Milioti

Chris O’Dowd

Issa Rae

Paul G. Raymond

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jimmi Simpson

Harriet Walter

Is there a 7th season of Black Mirror? Netflix Yes, Black Mirror season 7 is on Netflix now! And arguably the most-anticipated episode serves as a sequel to season 4's "USS Callister" starring Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, and Billy Magnussen. The season 7 announcement came with a cryptic message on X. While the tweet itself simply reads "TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4," the video shows an 80s desktop computer rebooting — and for a brief moment you can see "Exit Game" flash across the screen, which makes me wonder if we're reaching the end of this hit series.

When in 2025 is Black Mirror coming out? Parisa Tag/Netflix The Black Mirror season 7 release date was April 10, 2025. That means you can watch all episodes now!

There are six episodes in Black Mirror season 7: Season 7, Episode 1, "Common People"

Season 7, Episode 2, "Bête Noir"

Season 7, Episode 3, "Hotel Reverie"

Season 7, Episode 4, "Plaything"

Season 7, Episode 5, "Eulogy"

Season 7, Episode 6, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

Why is a Black Mirror called a Black Mirror? Netflix A Black Mirror refers to all of our screens when they're dark. Cell phones, laptops, televisions — they're all Black Mirrors. This makes the series even harder to shake once you've turned it off because you realize that, while the story is fictional, these Black Mirrors are actually around us, and with us, all the time. And ever since Black Mirror season 1, we've never looked at our screens the same way!



