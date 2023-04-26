"Black Mirror" Returns For Season 6 With Salma Hayek, Kate Mara, Aaron Paul, And More
It’s been a hot minute since the last season of Black Mirror, which is why we’re pumped to report the series is coming back for its 6th season this June. The upcoming episodes stray from the typical anthological format with an absolutely stacked cast. Scroll for everything we know about the newest installment of Netflix’sBlack Mirror.
Watch The Teaser Trailer for Black Mirror Season 6
Who's in Black Mirror Season 6?
The teaser trailer for Black Mirror season 6 greets us with stunning visuals, and of course, a hint at the killer cast. The new season hosts tons of talent: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.
What is Black Mirror Season 6 about?
If you’re a passionate Black Mirror fan, you’re familiar with the show being an anthology. Creator Charlie Brooker, hinted at a slight diversion from tradition in an interview with Variety:
“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point?” said Brooker. “It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself… Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is.”
Based on the teaser trailer, it’s safe to assume that season 6 may be more violent than its predecessors, but also scales up on cinematics.
Check back here for more updates on Black Mirror.
