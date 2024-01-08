Selena Gomez's Edgy Black Mani Is Giving Me Middle School Flashbacks In The Most Glam Way Possible
The magic of Selena Gomez's red carpet look for the 81st Golden Globes is in the details. From the slivers of skin seen through the bodice of her red satin Armani dress to the dramatic downturn of its long, asymmetrical skirt, the Only Murders in the Buildingnominee for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series clearly came to stun.
Selena's glamorous red and black ensemble surely stood out with pops of stunning silver jewelry, but the one thing I couldn't keep my eyes off of were her shiny black nails! Her right-hand manicurist, Tom Bachik, dished on how exactly he crafted the painfully sultry paint job.
IG @tombachik
“Selena’s custom dress is such an amazing red with black accents, and we felt the nails should play off that," Bachik said. "The black high-gloss shine found in the flowers on the front was the perfect inspiration.”
These edgy black nails are not only the perfect homage to the rest of Selena's look (a bold smokey eye, jet-black floral accents), but a fitting reminder of my awkward middle school days when all I wanted was to fit into the flourishing emo scene. Though Selena's Golden Globes looks is worlds from the ever-so sleazy 2010's, I love that her glossy black nails can be worn a variety of ways for the everyday!
The secret behind Selena's rebellious mani is iconic nail brand, essie. Here's how to get the exact look in just four steps.
Get The Look: Selena Gomez's Golden Globes Black Nails
1. Prep the nails.
For Selena's black nails, Bachik began with a "meticulous manicure" using the Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($29). Think your standard trimming, filing, clipping, and cuticle care – this step will set your nail beds up for some generously glossy coats!
2. Paint on the black.
Bachik painted two solid coats of Essie 'Licorice' ($8) for the base of Selena's black nails. This shade has the most perfect payoff to ensure your dark-as-night mani looks sleek AF.
3. Top it all off.
Bachik swears by Essie Gel Setter Top Coat ($11) for a seamless finish to any mani.
4. Don't skip post-mani nail care.
The Essie On A Roll Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil does a great job at rehydrating the nails and surrounding skin. Bachik finished off Selena's 'patent leather' manicure with the roll-on applicator.
Lead photo by Amy Sussman / Getty.
