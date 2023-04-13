Mia Goth Is In Her Superhero Era
After terrifying us in Pearl and making us cry in Emma, Mia Goth is switching gears as she joins Marvel Studios' Blade, alongside Mahershala Ali. Deadline reported the news on April 12, and aside from the fact that female heroes — from The Marvels to Scarlet Witch to Betty Ross — are always some of our favorite characters ever, we'll also see just about anything that has "Mia Goth" on the poster.
Mia Goth in "Pearl"
Image via A24/Universal Pictures
Both Blade and the fact that Ali would lead the film were announced during the Great Marvel Presentation of 2019 — you know, the one where we got info on Elizabeth Olsen's WandaVision, Florence Pugh'sBlack Widow, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye to name a few. Our brains broke, and then the internet broke.
There's no official info on Goth's Blade character yet, but we do know that Yann Demange will direct, Michael Starrbury will write the script, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.
Goth is also starring in the third installment of the X series, MaXXXine, later this year and is in talks to join Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein.
Lead image via A24/Universal Pictures
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!