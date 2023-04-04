Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh's New Rom-Com Looks Very English And Very Cute
When Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield presented together at the 95th Academy Awards, the internet lost their minds. But little did we know that the duo also had a rom-com in the works! (Pugh told Jimmy Fallon that apparently the Academy also didn't know this, which makes their presentation even more fun). Deadline announced StudioCanal's We Live In Time on March 14, and during the first week of April, we got the first set pictures of Pugh and Garfield traipsing around London.
Production For Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield's "We Live In Time"
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield on the set of their upcoming rom-com in London. pic.twitter.com/1niVsyZhPg— one perfect scene (@oneperfectscene) April 3, 2023
After StudioCanal UK's official Twitter confirmed the beginning of production, we got a first glimpse at the film's leads. Based on their styling, we're not completely sure when the film actually takes place — it could be 2023 or 1993!
Who Else Is Involved?
Thanks to Deadline, we know that John Crowley is directing, Nick Payne is writing the script, and Benedict Cumberbatch is serving as an executive producer. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley are also signed on as producers.
No other actors have been announced yet (alas, this viral tweet about Paul Mescal joining the film appears to have been an April Fool's joke), but we're excited to see who rounds out the cast.
"We Live In Time" Plot Details
All we know about the film so far is that it's a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story." Based on Pugh and Garfield's previous roles (plus the fact that Nick Payne also penned The Last Letter From Your Lover *and* John Crowley also directed Brooklyn), we're confident it will be emotional.
What Else Can I See Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh In?
Pugh stars in A Good Person, in theaters now, and we'll see her in Dune: Part Two in November. She plays Yelena Belova in Hawkeye and Black Widow (both available on Disney+), and stars in Don't Worry Darling, which you can stream on HBO Max now. She also finally took part in a Hot Ones interview!
Garfield's Under the Banner of Heaven and Spider-Man: No Way Home are streaming on Hulu and Starz, respectively, and you can check out his role in Tick, Tick…Boom! on Netflix. You can also check out his 10 Essentials on British GQ's YouTube!
