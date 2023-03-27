Liv Tyler Will Return To The MCU After 15 Years
2008's The Incredible Hulk was not necessarily well-loved compared to other fan favorite superhero films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Bruce Banner (played by Edward Norton in this film and Mark Ruffalo in future installments), a scientist who's on the run from the U.S. Government after an experiment gone wrong because...he turns into a huge green monster when he gets angry.
Among all its shortcomings, The Incredible Hulk did give us one good thing: Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. Thankfully, The Hollywood Reporter just confirmed that we'll get to see Tyler return to the MCU as Betty in Captain America: New World Order next year. Here's what we know.
Who is Betty Ross?
Betty is a scientist and Bruce Banner's ex-girlfriend. She's the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (who was played by the late William Hurt and who will now be played by Harrison Ford).
What else has Liv Tyler starred in?
In addition to The Hulk, Tyler played Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Grace Stamper in Armageddon, and Corey Mason in Empire Records.
What year is Captain America 4 coming out?
Captain America 4 is currently scheduled for May 3, 2024. You can check out the full calendar for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe here.
What is the plot of Captain America 4?
We don't have an official synopsis for Captain America: New World Order yet, but we do know that it picks up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We'll continue to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) use the name — and shield — of Captain America for good.
Considering the plot of The Incredible Hulk involved experimentation with Captain America's Super Soldier Serum, we're super excited to see how Liv Tyler's Betty fits into the newest story.
Who is playing the new Captain America?
Anthony Mackie has played Sam Wilson (who officially became Captain America post-Endgame) since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In addition to Anthony Mackie and Liv Tyler, we'll see Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas in the film. We hope we see Sebastian Stan, too! 🤞
