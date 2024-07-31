6 Fall Fashion Trend Predictions That’ll Look Amazing On Anyone
I can’t be the only one who’s social media feed is already filled with youngsters’ back to school shopping hauls, kitschy Halloween recipes, and chic fall outfit inspo. And though we still have a little bit more time to squeeze out of summer, my mind is gearing up for the best season of all: fall. I’m already noticing a subtle shift in this season’s most major fashion trends – here are 6 I’m expecting to be in full bloom come September.
These 6 fall fashion trends range from garments and accessories to colors that’ll instantly amp up your chilly-weather outfits. They’re all super easy to pull off, no matter your budget, plus they’re all extremely flattering in one way or another. Let’s dive in!
Pops Of Dark Cherry
For a pop of color that feels especially fall-like, darker cherry shades will be huge this upcoming season. Cherry red (or even burgundy) feels like bright red’s older, more mature sister, and the hue definitely delivers on a more elevated vibe. Cherry red is easy to incorporate into your fall looks via accessories like purses and shoes, but also simple layers like cardigans and jackets.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie The Woven Mini Hollace Tote
This mini tote provides the perfect splash of cherry red. Style it with some black slacks and a chic white button-up to jet to and from the office.
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
These patent leather Mary Janes are so cute! They'd look great with or without socks for fall time.
Cotton On
Cotton On Ivy Faux Leather Jacket
To make a bigger statement with fall's up-and-coming "it" color, wear it on a sweater or jacket to cover up.
Barrel Pants
Barrel jeans were one of the hottest up-and-coming denim trends we saw emerge earlier this year, and they show no signs of slowing down. If you were a bit too timid to try out barrel-cut pants this past spring and summer, fall’s your time to shine! The wide leg not only gives you freedom of movement, but shapes and flatters your figure in such a unique way. You can find barrel pants in many different materials, from structured denim to flowy cotton, to match your personal style.
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People has mastered the art of barrel jeans. This style comes in a wide range of colors so you can play around with which designs work best with your wardrobe!
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Avila Barrel-Leg Pants
These elevated pants are the ideal work uniform since they're comfy and flowy, yet still tailored enough to be formal.
Anthropologie
Pilcro The Izzie Relaxed Pull-On Barrel Pants
For a more casual take, these barrel pants pull on and have a cozy elastic waistband you can *actually* move around in.
Statement Coats
Call me crazy, but I want to start seeing people dressing like Madeline: Lost in Paris this fall. The key is having a reliable statement coat! Whether they have real fur accents or not, statement coats give your fall outfits extra oomph, and they come in especially handy if it gets quite chilly where you live. These coats do the heavy lifting for you, making a statement in one easy-to-wear garment. Having fur surround the collar and wrists makes ‘em that much more chic, though it’s not a requirement if your statement coat already boasts a bold color!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Double-Breasted Faux Fur Mid Coat
Take on a full fur coat with this warm (faux) one from Abercrombie & Fitch. Since it provides more body to your top half, try wearing it with slim jeans or even a mini skirt and contrasting tights.
Free People
Understated Leather Moon Glow Coat
This is the Penny Lane coat of my dreams! It's covered in some super cute embroidery and shaggy fur to make your fall outfits stand out easily.
Nordstrom
Mango Wool Blend Coat
You can even take this coat into wintertime since it's so warm and cozy. The bold fur collar is key!
Riding Boots
Frye boots are hot right now. These popular riding boots encapsulate cowgirl-chic vibes perfectly – exhibiting that very equestrian influence we’re getting from 2024's horse girl summer. Though Frye boots are *the* style to wear at the moment, I’ve noticed a lot of other brands selling much more affordable riding boots, so we'll start to see 'em everywhere. A crucial part of this fall shoe trend is pairing tall boots with tall socks and mini dresses. The tall boot-short dress combo is everything, plus it helps to flatter and elongate your figure.
Nordstrom
Frye Campus Knee High Boots
These classic tall boots come in the perfect light brown color for pairing with everything, from jeans to dresses. The slight platform heel gives each and every look a good boost in height and style.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Astor Leather Boots
These Steve Madden boots boast a more moto look with several buckles and sturdy silver hardware. They'd look adorable with some tall fuzzy socks peeking out the tops!
Urban Outfitters
ROC Troupe Leather Knee-High Platform Boots
These platform boots fit a bit more snug around your calves, plus the wear-with-everything dark brown color is easy to style up or down, depending on what you get up to this fall.
Clogs
Easy-to-wear clog styles like the Birkenstock Bostons have been popping off for quite some time, so I anticipate to see even more riffs on this casual clog for fall time. Clog styles on the market range from low-profile to platforms. I hope the chunkier look becomes even more prominent as we approach the fall season! These shoes, no matter what design you get, give your feet a good amount of coverage, plus they’re super easy to wear for casual dates or weekend errands. Extra points if you wear the designs with a slingback strap!
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Laketen Atlas Leather Slingback Platform Mules
The straps on these leather clogs can be worn in the front or back, so customizing your outfits becomes extremely easy. The platform soles are sturdy and will last you literal years. To style 'em for fall, slide into them with some cute ankle socks and vintage jeans!
Chinese Laundry
Dirty Laundry R-Test Smooth Mule
Go the chunky route with these comfy black clogs! They'll match with anything, from dreamy maxi skirts to wide-leg jeans.
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Clogs
Ah, a classic. These Boston clogs are reimagined with a large buckle that feels especially fashion-forward. They're absolutely comfortable enough for everyday activities like grocery shopping and iced coffee runs.
Brooches
Over the past year, we saw rosettes and bows more than ever. For fall, brooches are going to be big. Any brooch that boasts florals or ribbons can instantly elevate your look, whether you wear one on the lapel of your fave button-down shirt or with an elevated dress for formal occasions. Like riding boots, there's also a slight equestrian influence with brooches, though you don’t necessarily have to always style it with Western flair.
Revolve
Shashi Rosette Bow
This bow clip can be worn in your hair, on a shirt, or even clipped onto a purse strap. These types of ribbons make the perfect versatile accessory.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Exclusive Gold Flower Brooch
For a more upscale take on the ribbon-y, floral brooch trend, this gold pin from Victoria Beckham will add some nice shine to your shirts and jackets.
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang Pony Pin
This pin from Sandy Liang is *the* inspiration for this accessory trend. The scale of this brooch ensures that your fall outfit won't be missed!
