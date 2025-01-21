I CANNOT HANDLE IT!
Surprise! The First 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Behind-The-Scenes Video Is Here.
While I'm still more than heartbroken that it looks like Phoebe Dynevor won't return as Daphne Bridgerton for Bridgerton season 4, I'm over the moon that Netflix just gave us our first look at the Bridgerton season 4 cast members like Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, and Yerin Ha — in costume! Ahead of a very special Bridgerton online event, they posted a video of all your favorite stars frolicking around in their new outfits, and I can't stop watching!
Here's your first behind-the-scenes look at Bridgerton season 4, coming soon to Netflix.
The 'Bridgerton' season 4 cast really is a family.
In the new Instagram video, we see some familiar faces, like Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) literally skipping around the set, not to mention Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) having a grand old time. But we also get a look at brand new cast members Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Isabella Wei as Sophie's younger sister Posy Li.
The video comes with the announcement that Netflix is hosting a "Season of Love" online event ahead of Bridgerton season 4.
"Do join us as we welcome in the Season of Love, with a special gathering to be held on the most cherished day of the year, February 14," says the Instagram caption. "Esteemed members of the Ton shall be in attendance. Perhaps even a few whisperings from Season 4 may reveal themselves… Make haste and RSVP soon!"
Fans flooded the comments of the post, (passionately) zoning in on their favorite details.
"THE HAIR THIS SEASON?! EVERYONE LOOKS SO GOOOOD," one user comments, while another says, "MY BRIDGERTON FAMILY IS BACK!!!!!"
And after the tension in Eloise and Penelope's friendship in season 3, we're all more than excited to see their reconciliation! "AH ELOISE AND PEN ARE WALKING THE STREETS TOGETHER AGAIN," another comment reads. "Can’t wait to see their friendship continue season 4."
And newcomer Yerin Ha fits right in!
But more than anything, I'm thrilled that we get a first look at Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek! I've been on the edge of my seat, especially since the actress has been vocal about how much she loves the character.
“What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome,” Yerin told Tudum. “Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict.”
And even though joining the cast of such an established series was "nerve-racking," Yerin says she "was stressing over nothing because everybody has truly welcomed me with open arms."
“They were like, ‘Hey, reach out if you ever need anything,’" she continues. "For someone just coming into the show, that means so much. It’s so sweet. I feel so fortunate and grateful to be part of such a family.”
Stay tuned for more updates on Bridgerton season 4 and read up on why This Bridgerton Season 4 Detail Is The Perfect Catalyst For Eloise's Love Story.