Watch Benedict Fall In Love In The New 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Sneak Peek

As much as we'd love to hear that BridgertonSeason 4 is releasing earlier than next year, we'll have to settle for as many teasers and first looks as we can get for now! Fans already know Yerin Ha will be stepping into Sophie Baek's shoes alongside Luke Thompson as Benedict, but Netflix finally released something that'll keep us satiated for a while. We can't promise much else — except these two are clearly going to make our hearts race when they're finally on-screen.

Here's the official Bridgerton Season 4 first look with Sophie & Benedict!

Liam Daniel/Netflix Benedict's always been one of the lighthearted Bridgerton siblings, but Season 3 showed up just how, uh, free he can be. While he and Eloise did discuss their mutual feelings of wanting to explore life, it seems our loving bachelor is set on finding love in unexpected places.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Benedict may not have fallen in love with Tilley, but it appears he's head over heels for Sophie and we think it's adorable. But, there's one glaring problem: Sophie's a maid who has plenty of secrets. Never before have any of the Bridgerton children gotten romantically involved with someone who's in another social class, so this already sounds scandalous.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Ah, but what will the watchful Queen Charlotte think? Remember, she was certain she was going to expose and punish Lady Whistledown before Penelope's moving speech got her to change her mind. We can only guess how she'll feel about the Bridgertons once she learns of Benedict and Sophie's forbidden romance.

In the meantime, we're already dreaming up as much as we can about this exciting season with these pictures! Oh, and did we mention there's a video too?!

Watch The 'Bridgerton' Season 4 Sneak Peak Here! Seriously...season 4 can't come fast enough!!!

We can't wait to see how Benedict and Sophie's love shakes up the Ton in Season 4. We're sure Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury will have much to discuss!