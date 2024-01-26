13 Of The Best Romantic Movies To Watch On Valentine's Day 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's always the season for romantic movies if you ask me, but there is truly no better time to press play on a rom-com than Valentine's Day season! Love is in the air and these movies pair perfectly with your go-to cheese board recipe, pink cocktails, and your coziest pair of pajama pants. Whether you're always on the hunt for the best romantic movie on Netflix, or you're dying for a movie theater double feature, these flicks will give you butterflies in all the best ways.
Romantic Movies Coming Soon
Image via Prime Video
Upgraded
Image via Karen Kingsbury Productions
Someone Like You
After the death of his best friend London, Dawson sets out to find the lost sister London never knew about. When they cross paths, Dawson realizes that Andi's trying to find her biological parents, and the journey they set out on will change everything.
Someone Like You premieres April 2, 2024 and stars Jake Allyn, Sarah Fisher, Lynn Collins, and Robyn Lively.
Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures
Challengers
This new romantic movie is also a sports drama, which is one of my favorite crossovers in film. When pro tennis player Tashi gets injured, she has to swap her career as an athlete for one as a coach. She's determined to turn her husband Art into a champion, but neither of them are prepared for Art to play against Patrick, his former best friend — and Tashi's ex.
Challengers hits theaters April 26, 2024 and stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor.
New Romantic Movies From 2023
Image via Sony Pictures
Anyone But You
In the vein of amazing movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, Anyone But You is based on a Shakespeare classic (Much Ado About Nothing) and follows Bea and Ben, who keep running into each other after a horrible first date. When they wind up at the same wedding in Australia, they realize that pretending to be a couple will solve both of their problems — and might just fix the rift in their relationship.
Anyone But You is in theaters now and stars Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, and Dermot Mulroney.
Image via Netflix
Love At First Sight
Speaking of Shakespeare, Love at First Sight has its fair share of A Midsummer Night's Dream Easter eggs — and I loved every minute. Hadley and Oliver hit it off during their plane ride from NYC to London, but when they get separated after their arrival, they wonder whether they missed their chance, or if fate will bring them back together.
You can watch Love At First Sight on Netflix now. The movie stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, and Jameela Jamil.
Image via Netflix
Your Place Or Mine
Best friends Peter and Debbie decide they need a break from their regular lives and pull a house swap. What might seem like a super basic plot has all the hallmarks of am amazing Reese Witherspoon film: hilarious best friends, driven and independent women, and heartwarming family relationships. It also does something no rom-coms dare to do: keep the romantic leads apart until the very last minute.
Your Place or Mine is available to stream on Netflix and stars Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams, and Zoe Chao.
Image via Apple TV+
Fingernails
Romance and sci-fi come together in this alternate reality where advanced technology can tell you whether you've found your perfect match. All you have to do is run an analysis on a fingernail ripped from your nail bed. While Anna and Ryan are given a positive result, Anna's not sure what she feels. And studying under Amir makes it even more confusing.
Fingernails is on Apple TV+ now and stars Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White, Riz Ahmed, Annie Murphy, and Luke Wilson.
Image via Prime Video
Red, White, & Royal Blue
If you love the Royals as much as we do then you'll fall for this story that follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the US, and British Prince Henry as they go from enemies to something much, much more.
Red, White, & Royal Blue is on Prime Video and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, and Sarah Shahi.
More Of The Best Romantic Movies
Image via Focus Features
Pride & Prejudice
This is one romantic movie that never gets old — even though the story just turned 210! Even though the Bennett family has all daughters (meaning to secure the family estate, they all need to marry well), Elizabeth Bennett is determined to only marry for love. All she has to do is navigate unwanted marriage proposals, jealous gold diggers, and foolish sisters.
You can stream Pride & Prejudice on Apple TV. The movie stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, Simon Woods, Jena Malone, and Donald Sutherland.
Image via Columbia Pictures
13 Going On 30
After a disastrous 13th birthday, Jenna wishes to be "30, flirty, and thriving." And when she wakes up as her 30-year-old self, she realizes her adult life, full of parties, gossip, and amazing clothes, is everything she ever dreamed of — but quickly learns it came with a cost.
13 Going On 30 is streaming on Netflix and stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Christa B. Allen, Brie Larson, and Andy Serkis.
Image via Netflix
Set It Up
Harper and Charlie are overworked and underpaid, and decide to set their bosses up with each other in the hopes their own lives will get easier. And if they fall for each other in the process? Well, what happens at the office stays at the office, right?
Set It Up is on Netflix now and stars Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, and Taye Diggs.
Image via Columbia Pictures
When Harry Met Sally
This Meg Ryan film might just be the blueprint for modern romantic movies, if you ask me. Harry and Sally don't really like each other, but after devastating breakups they decide to finally be friends and ask the age-old question: Can men and women really be friends without sex getting in the way?
When Harry Met Sally is on Max and stars Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, Carrie Fisher, and Bruno Kirby.
Image via Netflix
Someone Great
Jenny finally has her dream job but has to wrestle with her longterm boyfriend ending their relationship. It's up to her BFF's Erin and Blair to orchestrate the best girls' night out ever. My favorite fact about this romantic movie is that it was inspired by Taylor Swift's "Clean," and then went on to inspire Taylor Swift's "Death By A Thousand Cuts!"
Someone Great is available to stream on Netflix and stars Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, Brittany Snow, Rosario Dawson, and LaKeith Stanfield.
Which romantic movies will you be watching this weekend? I've seen Set It Up at least 10 times and I will be watching again!
