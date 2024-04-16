We Analyzed Those New Bridgerton Season 3 Images So You Don't Have To
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I'm waiting for season 3 of Bridgerton with baited breath, and if there's one thing I'm sure of, it's that this season will be romantic. Everything about the costumes, set design, and even the hair and makeup is even dreamier than season 1 and season 2! Netflix just dropped a whole batch of new images from the new TV show and I've already analyzed them all so you don't have to. Whip up a Bridgerton recipe and let's get scrolling!
Your Latest Look At Bridgerton Season 3
Image via Netflix
Eloise Bridgerton has always been sassy, and it looks like that won't stop in Bridgerton season 3.
Image via Netflix
I can't wait to see Hannah Dodd step into the role of Francesca Bridgerton and to play some amazing music. The show is known for its classical covers of pop songs — will we see Francesca play some Taylor Swift?
Image via Netflix
Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington might be the star of the show this year, but (based on her expression) that doesn't mean the season will be smooth sailing. Is she annoyed with Colin? Her mother? Her sisters? The answer is probably D: all of the above.
Image via Netflix
Speaking of Penelope's mother, Lady Featherinton looks very springlike in shades of purple, pink, and green. Just like Penelope is redoing her wardrobe this year, it looks like her family could be following in her footsteps. I'm here for it!
Image via Netflix
Alice and Will look amazing in their new fashions, but it looks like there might be some trouble.
Image via Netflix
There is a lot going on in this Bridgerton season 3 pic and I need to dissect it immediately. Eloise looks distressed, Benedict looks concerned, and no one else is paying attention. I've always loved Benedict and Eloise's relationship, and I can't wait to see how that develops this season, and even in season 4!
Image via Netflix
I wish I could spend my days sitting in a garden with impeccable jewelry and a fan. However, my real question is: who's Penelope looking at? I'm betting it could be Colin Bridgerton. An early clip from Bridgerton season 3 showed Penelope finally confronting Colin about his horrible comments in season 2 and I need him to apologize more than I've ever needed anything.
Image via Netflix
Adjoa Andoh looks absolutely radiant as Lady Danbury, and I'm sure she will continue to slay all season long.
Image via Netflix
Colin Bridgerton looks as moody as ever. No one should be this moody after a bunch of summer travels!!
Image via Netflix
Penelope Featherington might be wearing pale seafoam for a lot of Bridgerton season 3, but it looks like she is also adding some darker jewel tones into the mix. Is she in her Reputation era?
Image via Netflix
It's up to Queen Charlotte to pick another Diamond of the Season, and judging by the look on her face, it won't be an easy task this year. But no matter how tough things get, I love that Brimsley is always right by her side!
Image via Netflix
It looks like tensions continue to mount between Penelope Featherington and Cressida Cowper...
Image via Netflix
...but that a new friendship might be blossoming between Cressida and Eloise Bridgerton? Needless to say, I am *shocked.*
Image via Netflix
Penelope looks incredible in her new fashions, and I'm convinced this is yet another tease for Penelope and Colin's highly-anticipated mirror scene.
Image via Netflix
There's nothing like a sibling card game with a glass of fresh lemonade, IYKYK. I hope Hyacinth beats all her siblings at every game from here on out.
Image via Netflix
I love the Bridgerton home more than anything. The shades of blue! The texture! The lighting! Add this to an Architectural Digest celebrity home tour STAT.
What are you excited to see in these new Bridgerton season 3 images? Read up on Bridgerton season 4 for the latest news on the ton.
Lead image via Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!