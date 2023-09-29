Everything We Know About Emily In Paris Season 4
After Emily in Paris season 3 dropped on Netflix in December of 2022, we were hoping to get the fourth installment of the hit show in 2023. But production was halted when the WGA writers' strike, then the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike went to affect. But with the end of the writers' strike, and new SAG negotiations, Emily in Paris season 4 is hoping to begin filming in January — and there's sure to be plenty of drama and French fashion. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of your favorite TV brain candy!!
Is Emily in Paris season 4 release date?
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc in episode 307 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Via Variety, Emily in Paris season 4 will tentatively begin shooting in Paris in January 2024, as long as the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike allows. But next year won't be a normal year of filming for the show (although, because of COVID, what does "normal filming" even mean anymore?). Because of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all filming in the city will be shut down from June to September. If the team is able to film in January, then there's a good chance we'll see Emily in Paris season 4 by the end of 2024.
What's Emily In Paris season 4 about?
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022
Season 3 left us with a huge cliffhanger: Alfie breaks up with Emily, Camille learns she's pregnant with Gabriel's baby, Benoit's "Mon Soleil" has been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest, and Emily and Gabriel realize they've been in love with each other the whole time. Whew.
Emily in Paris season 4 will have a ton of cliffhangers to bring full circle, and a bunch of damage that all the characters need to heal. We know from the Netflix TUDUM fan event that we might also see Emily have to deal with an ultimatum head-on, as well as an unexpected twist. Plus, it looks like she's heading on a "Roman holiday," according to lead actress Lily Collins. We'll take any nod to an Audrey Hepburn movie, please and thank you!
Is Alfie coming back in season 4 of Emily in Paris?
Image via Netflix
We don't have *official* word on whether Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount) will return for Emily in Paris season 4, but we're hoping for his sake that he gets some closure. Lucien wants to come back as well! "[The dream is] to keep this gravy train going and just to kind of really live in this world a little bit longer," he says in an interview with Elle. " The writers on the show and the creators behind it and everyone that comes into contact with it is so amazing and fantastic. Their minds [have] way, way, way, way surpassed mine. So, yeah. I’ll let them do their thing.”
We can expect the rest of the cast — Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julian, and Bruno Gouery as Luc — to return.
Is Emily in Paris ending after season 4?
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022
It looks like Emily in Paris season 4 will not be the final season, according to creator Darren Star. “There’s a lot more story to tell here and we’re not wrapping things up anytime soon,” Star tells Elle. “And also hopefully season four isn’t the end either. I feel like we’re all creatively feeling like we’re in the middle of something not heading towards the end.”
Darren also told Deadline season 4 is "not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters."
We'll take as many seasons of Emily in Paris as they'll give us!!
What has the cast said about Emily in Paris season 4?
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022
Lucas Bravo told People he's excited for a coming-of-age for Gabriel. "When you start a character, then there's a year where you experience the world and you mature, you become another person and you come back and it's exactly the day you left off," he says. "I'm happy that in season four I'll be able to bring more of what I became and what I've experienced in the past four years."
Even though Lily Collins is now an executive producer, she doesn't want to know *too* much about the future of the show. “Darren and I speak, on occasion, about where he’s thinking of going, but he also doesn’t wanna spoil too much for me because there is a fine line,” she tells Collider. “I don’t wanna know everything because I want to be led with the writing, but I am also curious because, as a producer wanting to celebrate the other characters, I’m very curious to see what their trajectories are."
