Brooke Shields Tells All In Her Upcoming Documentary For Hulu
Brooke Shields catapulted into the world of adult sexuality at 10 years old. Her new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, takes you behind the scenes of child acting in an industry that seemingly intended to serve men. Here's everything we know about the doc so far.
What is "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" about?
Before she even had an identity of her own, Shields became an ‘80s icon and household name. Her early career was dominated by provocative Calvin Klein ads and starring roles in exploitative teen shows The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love. Shields grew up overtly and overly sexualized by adults throughout the film and modeling industries, with her body used for views and the pleasure of straight men. She “was defined by a sexuality that she could neither claim nor comprehend,” the documentary describes.
“She was a young girl in an all adult world,” Laura Linney, who starred in Ozark, says in a brief cameo.
The two-part documentary tells Shields’ story through archival footage and media appearances from her past, exploring the truth behind growing up in the public eye. Shields details her life through personal interviews, revealing her sexual assault, a childhood plagued by complex familial relationships and an industry power structure that promotes a toxic culture of misogyny alongside the sexualization and objectification of young girls.
Above all, though, the documentary tells the moving story of Shields self-discovery despite the exploitation, and ultimately taking ownership of her body, agency, and life overall.
What is Brooke Shields best known for?
Brooke Shields starred in film and TV as early as 10-years-old. She acted in Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, and even as Miley's mom in Hannah Montana. Shields also modeled for Calvin Klein ads.
Where can I watch the Brooke Shields documentary?
You can stream Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on Hulu April 3.
What are critics saying about Brooke Shields' new documentary?
The biopic, spearheaded by acclaimed director Lana Wilson, was praised by the likes of fans and film critics alike.
“A supremely well-crafted piece of conventional documentary portraiture.” – Owen Gleiberman, Variety“If Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields shows audiences anything, it's that the culture hasn't changed much at all. We owe it to ourselves to do better.” – Danielle Solzman
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields premieres April 3 on Hulu.
Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.