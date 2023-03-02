27 Of The Best New Movies To Watch In 2023
New movies always add a little bit of magic to our everyday, which we definitely need as we tackle the last few weeks of early sunsets. We'll admit that after the shimmer of New Year's Day and the romance of Valentine's Day wears off, the beginning of the year can be less than exciting. Assistant Editor and entertainment lover Chloe here to give you some of the best new movies for 2023. They're the perfect remedy for any upcoming cold and dreary days.
Past Lives image via Jon Pack/A24, A Good Person imagevia Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc., Barbie image via Warner Bros. Pictures
From moving biopics to rom-coms that will give you butterflies, these films are set to make your year a whole lot better. The best part is that some of them have already come out, which means you can sneak a few in between your The Last of Us and Daisy Jones & The Six episodes. Keep reading for the new movies we're most excited for!
New Movies To Watch In 2023
The Pale Blue Eye, On Netflix
The year is 1830 and detective Augustus is called to West Point's United States Military Academy to investigate a series of murders — along with the help of a young Edgar Allan Poe, who's a cadet at the academy.
A Man Called Otto, On Youtube Movies & TV
Otto (played by Tom Hanks) is a grumpy widower who's ready to give up on his life. When a new, young family moves into his neighborhood and disrupts his routine, Otto discovers an unexpected friendship with Marisol.
The Old Way, On Amazon
Colton (Nicholas Cage) is a retired gunslinger and after a man from his past returns to take revenge, Colton must avenge his wife with the help of their young daughter.
When You Finish Saving The World, On Amazon
Starring big names like Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, and Alisha Boe, this film follows mother-son duo Evelyn and Ziggy as they slowly begin seeing their relationship mirrored in their conversations with others, as Ziggy pursues a young woman at school and Evelyn helps a teen at her shelter.
Missing, In Theaters
When her mother goes missing during a vacation with her new boyfriend, teenager June (Storm Reid) uses all of the technology at her disposal to figure out what happened to her.
Teen Wolf: The Movie, On Paramount+
In this follow-up to the MTV show, Scott and his friends are back to confront a new evil and bring the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, and Kitsunes of Beacon Hills together.
Your Place Or Mine, On Netflix
Best friends Debbie and Peter (Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) are complete opposites. When they decide to swap homes — and lives — for an entire week, they discover that the things that they need might not be the things they want.
Magic Mike's Last Dance, In Theaters
Mike (Channing Tatum) is left broke after a bad business deal goes bust. After heading to London with a socialite, Mike prepares a show with new props and dancers as he realizes that everything is on the line.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania, In Theaters
Scott and Hope team up with their families to explore the Quantum Realm. What begins as a fun adventure turns dark when they come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror.
Emily, In Theaters
On her deathbed, Emily Brontë thinks back on the experiences and struggles that inspired her to write Wuthering Heights, turning her from local misfit to worldwide writer. The film stars Emma Mackey as the titular character.
Sharper, On Apple TV+
Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore, and Justice Smith star in this film that follows a con artist who faces Manhattan's billionaires head-on.
Jesus Revolution, In Theaters
1970s America is divided as ever, and two very different people decide to come together in hopes of uniting their community. It doesn't take long for them to learn that what unites us is stronger than what separates us in this true story.
Upcoming New Movies
Shazam! Fury of the Gods, In Theaters March 17
Billy Batson is learning how to balance his teen life and his adult superhero alter ego. Billy and his friends are having a great time — until a trio of vengeful gods arrive on earth to take back an age-old magic.
Wildflower, In Theaters March 17
Bea has spent her entire adolescence taking care of her intellectually disabled parents. She has no idea what she wants her adulthood to look like, but the closer she gets to graduation, the more everyone around her tries to influence her decision.
Boston Stranger, On Hulu March 17
When Loretta McLaughlin connects a series of murders, breaking the story of the Boston Strangler, she has to fight against the sexism of the 60s to report on the serial killer and find the truth — even if it's at her own risk.
A Good Person, In Theaters March 24
Allison's world falls apart when she survives a terrible accident. Left with an addiction and a grief that will not heal, she finds herself striking up a friendship with her almost father-in-law.
A Thousand And One, In Theaters March 31
Inez and her six-year-old son Terry work to build a home, finding stability as the streets of New York City change around them. Their only problem is Inez' biggest secret: she illegally took Terry out of the foster care system.
Peter Pan & Wendy, On Disney+ April 28
Wendy doesn't want to grow up, and when she meets Peter Pan, she realizes she might not have to. With her brothers and the fairy Tinker Bell, Peter Pan and Wendy travel to Neverland, where adventure and danger await them at every turn in this retelling of the classic by J.M. Barrie.
The Little Mermaid, In Theaters May 26
Adventurous and free-spirited, Ariel wants to learn more about the world outside of the sea. When she falls for Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with evil sea witch Ursula to leave the only home she's ever known.
Barbie, In Theaters July 21
After she's deemed "less than perfect," Barbie is kicked out of Barbieland and decides to explore the human world in search of meaning.
Oppenheimer, In Theaters July 21
A team of scientists, including physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, work together on the Manhattan Project. Their time together leads to a creation that will change the course of history forever: the atomic bomb.
Past Lives, In Theaters Soon
Childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung are separated after Nora's family moves away from South Korea. When they reconnect in New York City 20 years later, they realize their time together could change everything.
What's Love Got To Do With It, In Theaters Soon
This rom-com jumps between London and Lahore as single filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) decides to document her best friend's arranged marriage.
Films From The End Of 2022
Sr., On Netflix
This documentary from Hollywood giant Robert Downey Jr. follows the life and career of his father (Robert Downey Sr.) in a moving tribute.
The Whale, On Amazon
Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink star in this film about a reclusive English teacher who struggles to reconnect with his teenage daughter. A clip of the film's six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival went viral.
I Wanna Dance With Somebody, On Amazon
Experience the life and career of Whitney Houston with this biopic (named after one of our favorite songs of all time), from a time when no one knew her name to when she became an international sensation. Naomi Ackie starts in the starring role.
Shotgun Wedding, On Amazon Prime
Darcy and Tom (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) are excited to get married at their destination venue — that is, until the entire wedding party gets taken hostage.
Check out our email newsletter for more new movies and entertainment content and check back here for the latest movie recommendations!
This post has been updated.
Featured image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.
