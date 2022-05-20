What Gemini Season Has In Store For You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
As of May 20, it's officially Gemini season (that's right — the Sun doesn't always change zodiac signs on the 21st, so if you were born between the 19th and the 22nd, you might want to double check your birth chart!). Let's just say the energies have been... intense. With the first part of eclipse season behind us, Gemini season gives us all a chance to reflect on the changes and shifts that have been occurring in our lives over the last month or so. But that doesn't mean it's all relaxing and downtime — there's plenty of drama in store in the coming month.
We love a good astrology forecast, but don't forget: Your rising sign is usually the most accurate sign to consider when you read your monthly horoscope. You can also read each forecast from the perspective of your Sun sign if you were born during the day, or your Moon sign if you were born at night. Calculate your chart here if you don't know your "Big Three" (that is, your Sun, Moon, and rising sign) yet, and read on to discover what Gemini szn has in store for you.
Aries
This month will shine a light on your communication style, the people around you, and how you interact with those people on a daily basis. That doesn’t just mean your roommates or intimate partners… it also includes your coworkers, neighbors, and anyone else around you.
In general, conditions are favorable for how you show up in the world, but you may have a larger-than-life energy and feel tempted to “go big or go home," this month, especially around matters of your appearance and personal fitness. But be careful — you’ll be at risk of overextending yourself, especially around May 29.
This month’s New Moon on May 30 gives us a little bit of an energetic break from the intensity of eclipse season, which for you has been involving themes of personal finances, possessions, and your income. On the 30th, focus instead on enjoying where you are right in this very moment. Go out to lunch, walk around your neighborhood, and make a gratitude list of what you appreciate about where you are in the world.
Because your image, appearance, and communications with others will be on your mind, and you may have to reconsider your approach to these things. Around June 3-4, you should get some clarity on what you need to revisit and how you need to tweak your approach.
As for your belongings, income and personal finances, you’ve probably noticed lots of changes in these areas over the last few years. You may notice a positive and unexpected shift that makes you optimistic, especially around June 11.
This month’s Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 14th is a great opportunity for doing some deep work related to your worldview. It’ll be most advantageous to focus on things related to higher learning, travel, and philosophy. It’s a good time to plan your next trip, study for a test, or do some deep thinking around your personal views and ideas.
Taurus
This month will shine a light on your work-life balance and physical and mental well-being. It’s a good month to evaluate your boundaries and to be brutally honest with yourself about whether you’re showing up the way you want to in the world... and whether you’re being responsible with regard to your finances.
Throughout this month and the coming months, you may face some issues that have started to surface recently in matters related to your mental health — but it might not be obvious to you that these are mental wellness issues that are at play. What’s masquerading as positivity, care-free living, and fun may actually be a bit toxic. You may be at risk of overdoing it with booze, shopping or other behaviors, especially at the end of May.
For you, this eclipse season has been involving themes related to your appearance, persona, and body. On May 30th's New Moon in Gemini, focus instead on defining your values. Talk to your therapist, do some journaling, and if you feel up for it, clean up your space (literally and metaphorically) so you can make sure you’re living your life the way you actually want to.
Work-life balance has been a growing theme from you, and with all you’ve got going on with your mental health, it’s a good time to reconsider your priorities. Around June 3-4, you'll want to revisit your work life and how you may need to tweak your approach.
This month’s Full Moon in Sag on the 14th is a great opportunity for putting your head down and doing dirty work. For you, it’ll be most advantageous to focus on things related to dotting your is and crossing your ts. Make sure your investments, taxes, and paperwork are in order, and if you need to, delegate what needs to be delegated to someone else.
Gemini
This month will shine a light on your personal appearance, networking and friendships — after all, it’s your season to shine!
In general, conditions are favorable for you to impress others and make new connections, and you’re bound to feel gregarious and ready for risk-taking. But be careful; you’ll be at risk of overstaying your welcome or getting a little carried away in social settings, especially around May 29. Even if you start the season off thinking about whether or not you said or did too much, things will improve after Mercury stations direct on the 3rd, and you’ll be reaping all the benefits of your natural talent for communication when Mercury re-enters Gemini on June 13.
On the 30th of May, a New Moon in Gemini gives us all a much-needed respite from the intensity of eclipse season, which for you has been involving themes of mental and physical health. A fun beauty ritual or “you” day would be the perfect way to spend the New Moon.
If you’ve been thinking about making travel arrangements, signing up for a class, or expanding your worldview in some way, you may start to notice roadblocks in these areas in early June. Don’t rush forward — take a break from planning your next move to let things fall into place.
As for your mental health and approach to spirituality, you’ve probably noticed lots of changes in these areas over the last few years. You may notice an additional positive and unexpected shift this month, especially around June 11.
On the 14th of June, the Full Moon in Sagittarius will be most advantageous for focusing on things related to your intimate partnerships and BFFs. Go on a date (whether the romantic kind or a friend date) and have real, honest conversations about how you’re both feeling and what you need from each other; but try to keep your solutions practical, rather than overly emotional.
Cancer
This month will shine a light on your need to balance extroversion and introversion. Everyone has their limits, but with your career and friendship networks being so highlighted right now, it’s a good time to figure out yours.
In general, your career and social life are probably booming right now. But you may find roadblocks starting to occur this month, especially if you overextend yourself, which you’re likely to do especially around May 29.
This month’s New Moon gives us some down time to reflect on eclipse season, which for the last couple of months has been bringing you themes of friendship, fun, and creativity (and perhaps even fertility!). On May 30th's New Moon in Gemini, focus instead on your mental health. Turn to your self-care toolkit for ways to create more peace and calm, and be wary of any activities that might leave you feeling disembodied, like drinking alcohol, binge watching Netflix, or intermittent fasting.
While most themes in your life are social and work-related right now, that doesn’t mean you can ignore the deeper or more mundane aspects of your life. In the first week of June, you might need to revisit topics related to your or your partner's finances, as well as your sexual and subconscious emotional needs.
Overall though, your opportunities for socializing are good, and you may notice a positive and unexpected shift — like a new friend coming into your life, or a beneficial networking opportunity presenting itself — around June 11.
This month’s Full Moon in Sag on the 14th is best utilized for matters related to your health. It’s a good time to make your next doctor appointment, dentist visit, or even just make sure you sign up for that yoga class that you KNOW will do your body good.
Leo
This will be a great month for some of the things you love most: socializing, traveling, big ideas, and even some good career mojo.
In general, you’ve got fun plans and big ideas to occupy you this summer. You’ll have extra zeal to pursue these passions this month, especially around the end of May, but be careful not to be too hot-headed about what it is you want to do. It'll be all too easy to forget to take others’ input into account and be flexible when necessary.
Around the New Moon, take a moment to reflect back on the themes of the last couple of months (aka eclipse season), which for you has involved topics like your career and your home life... and the balance between the two. On May 30, turn the focus instead to your friends. Take a break from work and home responsibilities, and just go out and have some fun.
While most themes in your life are travel and work-related, you’re still in a nearly three-year cycle of changes regarding your most intimate partnerships, be they platonic or romantic. Around June 3-4, you might need to spend extra time revisiting the one-to-one relationships in your life, and how you're showing up in them.
The focus, however, remains on work, friendship, and travel, and you’ll be especially likely to notice a sudden and unexpected positive shift in your career or public persona around June 11.
This month’s full moon in Sag on the 14th is a great time to make sure you’re not working TOO hard. If all this career focus has been getting you down, go out and enjoy your day — the time is ripe for creativity, as long as you put your mind to it and *actually* make something.
Virgo
Themes this month will revolve around your work and career, but with a bit of a mysterious twist. There may be secrets you’re keeping, surprises in the works, or a restless pull toward something deeper in the way you go about your public and work life.
In general, you’ve got a lot of energy this month, and are feeling particularly competitive and eager to get what you want. This libidinal energy also applies in the bedroom, and it’s a great month for considering whether or not your sexual needs are getting met... especially around May 29, when matters might come to a head. Whether it’s at work or in the bedroom, the energy is intense.
This month’s New Moon can help you recalibrate around topics that have been circulating for the last two months. For you, that has meant changes to your world view and your communication style. On May 30th's new moon in Gemini, use what you’ve learned in these areas to make a positive change at work.
Toward the end of May, you might also find yourself doing a little bit of re-training, whether that means taking a certification course at work or re-reading a book that’s sure to help improve your life in some way. You can expect to reap the rewards of your efforts and finish up your project come early June.
With all this competitive and high-intensity energy circulating, there’s always a chance you’ll overburden yourself and forget to take time for rest. Health issues, as well as the way you feel about your boss or other authority figures in your life, might step in to remind you to relax and chill. You may experience physical discomfort, mental blocks, or both. A revisiting of priorities is necessary, especially beginning the first week of June. But don't get too comfy... you may be in for a surprising travel opportunity, especially around the 11th.
This month’s full moon in Sag on the 14th is a great time to take a break from all this intense energy and fast-paced movement. Stay home, bake yourself some cookies, and indulge in a good book.
Libra
Libra, themes this month will revolve around your worldview, travel, and taking stock of the big ideas that have been buzzing in your bonnet recently. It’s a great time to expand your horizons and drink in new philosophies that can help shift your perspective.
While you’re out exploring, you can expect that this will only bolster your intimate relationships, which are a big focus this year. Whether your closest relationship is with a romantic partner or a platonic bestie, expect your relationship to continue to change and evolve. May 29 may pose an opportunity for growth when you realize that you need to work on balancing your own needs and desires with those of your significant other.
This month’s New Moon gives us some breathing room after an intense eclipse season, which for you has involved topics like personal finance, values, and sex. On May 30th's New Moon in Gemini, read a book that will change your perspective, or travel somewhere you’ve never been before... chances are, whatever you learn will help you more clearly articulate your values and needs.
Don’t assume that all this mind-expanding activity won’t come with some downsides. It does have a more serious quality than what you’re used to, and it might feel like a lot of growth you don't feel like you're ready for. But you are; you just might need to lean into the process and trust that there’ll be plenty of time for more lighthearted fun later on.
That’s not to say there are no fun and games at play though — around the 11th, unexpected changes in your sex life or a juicy secret revealed with make for some good Libra-flavored excitement.
On the 14th of June, the Full Moon in Sagittarius is a good time to focus on more practical matters that may have fallen by the wayside. Return any items that you need to send back, head to the bank to make necessary deposits… it’s a good day for getting your errand accomplished.
Scorpio
Themes in your life this month will revolve around all the things that make you, well, you: deep knowledge, intimate connections, secrets, and perhaps a few otherworldly ideas.
You won’t fully get the opportunity to live immersed in your thoughts though, as many practical concerns will also surface, especially related to your health. Not necessarily in a bad way — you might be super intent on creating healthy routines that ground and center you. You’ll have particular energy for this during the last week of May (and good thing too, because you'll be needing them the most right around this same time).
On the 30th, the New Moon in Gemini will be a great opportunity to reflect on the last few months' themes, which for you have included your close relationships and your sense of self (and the space between the two). On the 30th, focus that energy into your sexual health and inner workings. This day will pose a great opportunity for some fun in the bedroom or a renewed focus on your innermost depths.
In general, your close relationships stand to benefit this month, especially around the 11th, when some kind of happy surprise brings good news to you and those closest to you (partner got a raise? Met someone new? Out-of-the-blue proposal? Who knows!).
This month’s full moon in Sag on the 14th is a good time to focus on your personal income and possessions. Balance your checkbook, clean your home, and care for your belongings in a way that helps you stay grounded in the real world amid the emotional and sexual energies of the rest of the month.
Sagittarius
This month’s themes involve partnership, whether that’s with an intimate romantic partner, a business partner, or someone you’ve been friends with for life.
If you’re partnered, this could be a great month for your sex life... and if you’re single and looking, perhaps even more so. Just be careful: you’re bound to be extra sexually energetic around May 29, so don’t rush into any situations you don’t feel comfortable in or that compromise your safety.
This month’s New Moon will be a great time to reflect on your mental health as well as your physical wellness, both of which have been coming up a lot over the last couple of months. The 30th will bring another great opportunity to connect with your partner. Allow them to take you out of your own head for a little while.
June 3-4 could ask you to reexamine the way your life is set up in terms of daily tasks, bills, errands and the like. For some of you, close friends and siblings may require your time and energy in a way that throws off your usual daily routines.
Speaking of daily routines, you’ve probably noticed lots of changes in these areas over the last few years, especially in terms of health and wellness routines, job tasks, and other somewhat mundane must-dos. But get ready for these areas of your life to experience a not-so-mundane jolt: You may notice a positive and unexpected shift, especially around mid-June.
On the 14th, the Full Moon will bring a unique opportunity to refocus on yourself, and especially on your appearance and personal presentation. If you’ve been needing (and we mean really NEEDING, not just wanting) new clothing items, it’s a good time to upgrade your style, schedule a haircut, or get your nails done.
Capricorn
This month will be a great time to establish routines that help you shine, both around the house and out and about. Whether that includes fitness routines, a breathwork and meditation practice, or journaling, you’ll be set up for success if you create routines this month that help you ground and center.
In fact, there’s a chance your home life could get a little complicated this month. Whether in a good way or a more challenging way, you’re likely to have a lot of home projects, expansive ideas, and energy related to your home and family life. Just be careful you don’t let hot-headedness get the best of you.
Prior to the 30th, spend some time reflecting on the changes you've experienced over the last few months in your friendships as well as your creative pursuits. Notice how one supports (or doesn't support) the other. On May 30th's New Moon in Gemini, take advantage of the break eclipse season energy to hunker down at work or to keep on grinding in your new wellness routines. You’ll thank yourself for it later.
Around June 3-4, any lingering setbacks related to your job tasks should start to clear up. Right around this time, however, you might notice some restructuring becomes necessary with regard to your personal finances and possessions. Perhaps you need to consolidate bank accounts, rethink your investments, or get broken items fixed. Now’s the time to take care of these perhaps boring but totally necessary tasks.
Don’t worry though, the month isn’t just about getting things done (though you do enjoy a fully checked-off to-do list). You’ve probably been experiencing a lot of changes in the way you have fun over the last couple of years, as new hobbies and creative outlets have asked you to rethink what brings you joy. You may notice an additional positive shift around your hobbies (or more dramatically, an update around your fertility or another creative endeavor) around June 11.
This month’s Full Moon in Sag on the 14th is a good time to focus on your mental health. Schedule an appointment with your therapist (or begin therapy, if you’ve been considering it) so you can lay the groundwork for positive change.
Aquarius
This month, the focus will be on having fun and enjoying your life exactly where you’re at. Look for ways to increase pleasure and fun, especially through meeting up with local friends, going outside, and talking to new people.
While your neighborhood and outdoor surroundings will definitely be a good source of energy, so will your home life. This is especially true after Mercury stations direct on June 3.
This month’s New Moon gives us a break from the intense energies of eclipse season, which for you has involved balancing the demands of work and home. On May 30th's New Moon in Gemini, bring the focus to something a little more lighthearted; look for ways to have fun, whether that’s with friends, in the bedroom, or in creative endeavors like singing and poetry writing.
By the first week of June, any lingering delays or distractions around your home life will start to resolve themselves, but this might have you realizing you need to make some changes yourself. Whether you’re revamping your appearance, recalibrating the way you present yourself, or refocusing on self-care, now’s the time to do it.
Over the last few years, your home life situation has probably been a little all over the place. If you’re still holding out for some kind of lifeline (perhaps finding a beautiful new apartment or getting that much-needed apology from a family member), it may happen around June 11.
On the 14th, the Full Moon in Sagittarius will be a good time to get out of your house and start checking the boxes on your social calendar so you don’t lose touch with important people in your life. It is the perfect time to network — your efforts are bound to pay off in the long run.
Pisces
You might be feeling a little private this month, which is hardly out of character for you. Staying grounded, keeping your home nice and cozy, and maintaining good relationships with your family members will all be important topics for helping you live your best life this Gemini season.
Even if topics around your home life have been challenging, they're likely to resolve themselves after Mercury stations direct on June 3.
This month’s New Moon offers a bit of a breather from the last few months' intense energy, which for you has involved topics like communication, learning, and travel. On May 30th's new moon in Gemini, nourish yourself with a much-needed night in or time spent with your closest family and friends.
Around June 3-4, you might start to realize that some restructuring is needed, especially around your mental health. Whether you need to update any medications, pay a visit to someplace spiritual, or book in with your therapist, chances are any changes you make will absolutely be necessary for your long-term wellness.
On the bright side, you may find yourself happy or overjoyed by some unexpected changes in your life around June 11, especially in areas related to your siblings or your wider community.
This month’s full moon in Sag on the 14th is a great time for you career-wise. With so much of your energy being occupied by your private life and your mental wellness, it’s important to get outside of yourself and your emotions sometimes in order to find balance. Work and your career are a great place to do this, and working hard now will give you much-deserved success in the long run.
