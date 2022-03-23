The Best Places to Travel this Spring, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Calling all spring breakers! Even though most of us have outgrown the classic college-era spring break vibes, we still have the urge to travel and check out new places during the season. After all, spring is a time of freshness and it can be exhilarating — so much so that we’ll want to travel the globe. However, being that the majority of us cannot go on one long vacay, we’ll have to choose one spot. If you’re unsure about where to go, then let the stars help guide you. These travel destinations are the places where your cosmic and solar energy will be blooming this spring — which is why you should check them out.
Aries: Cairo, Egypt
Photo via Adrian Dascal/Unsplash
Being that Aries like to brag about being the best, they’ll want the ultimate spring break. And, that they will! This means that the ram will be heading to Cairo to study artifacts, explore pyramids, and embrace Egyptian culture. How amazing is that?! Now, they earned the bragging rights.
Taurus: Bali, Indonesia
Photo via Kharl Anthony Paica/Unsplash
As long as the bull is surrounded by nature, we will have an amazing trip. Bali is a soulful place that will boost Taurus’s energetic spirit this spring and help them recharge their batteries. Also, it’s the perfect location for the earth sign to celebrate their solar return this year.
Gemini: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Photo via Bailey Alexander/Unsplash
Gemini is an eclectic sign that likes to travel to new places, so they’ll opt for a low key trip to Santa Fe in spring. Walking around the city, surrounded by mountains in a southwestern landscape will be a wonderful way to embrace the seasonal energy.
Cancer: The Florida Keys
Photo via Lance Asper/Unsplash
This water baby needs to vacation in a hot spot where they can luxuriate and crisp on the beach (as all crabs like to do). The Florida Keys is a place off the beaten path where Cancers can party on the beach, splash around in the ocean, and have DT.
Leo: Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Image via Rishi Jhajharia/Unsplash
Leos want to spend their vacation days floating on the ritz — in this case they’ll totally love living large in Monte-Carlo. The city is a place where the elite go to be seen and that’s the ultimate goal for Leo…Ya know, to be photographed with celebs by the paparazzi.
Virgo: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Amsterdam is a city that allows Virgo to ride their bike around town in clogs, meet a lot of locals, and run through a field of tulips. Being that this Mercurial sign is always looking for ways to have good old-fashioned fun, they’ll relish at the chance to frolic in The Netherlands.
Libra: Venice, Italy
Image via Stijn te Strake/Unsplash
Libras love to surround themselves with fine art, good food, and culture. One of the best places on earth that intertwines these three Venusian elements together is Venice — an extremely romantic location that has a rich history as well as luxurious and indulgent spots that Libra will like checking out.
Scorpio: New Orleans, Louisiana
Photo via Aya Salman/Unsplash
It’s no secret that Scorpio is drawn to the occult and mystical aspects of life, which is why New Orleans speaks to their spirit as a city to check out this season. They'll love soaking in the region's festivities — especially if Scorpio is looking to lean into their magic and power.
Sagittarius: Lake Tahoe, California
Image via Fabian Quintero/Unsplash
Vacationing in spots that have different elements will satisfy Sag’s wanderlust sentiments this spring. Being able to hike, water ski in the lake, and go gambling (one of the archer’s favorite activities) in one spot will put Sagittarians in a very lovely mood on their journey through Lake Tahoe.
Capricorn: Castries, St. Lucia
Photo via Karl Callwood/Unsplash
The sea-goat works super hard, so they need a relaxing space to decompress — preferably somewhere on the beach where they can still access WiFi and check their emails with a cocktail in the other hand. Therefore, St. Lucia is the best place for Capricorn to have extra R&R this spring.
Aquarius: Auckland, New Zealand
Photo via Kishan Modi/Unsplash
Known as the “City of Sails,” Auckland is the best spot for Aquarius to have an adventure. From excellent restaurants to great shopping and evening activities, this city will give them plenty of options to have an amazing vacation — even if they don’t go sailing in the harbor. Photo via
Pisces: Tulum, Mexico
Image via Damon On Road/Unsplash
Pisces is looking for a restorative and healing spot to vacation, which is why Tulum is the perfect place. Also, if Pisces wants to have an amazing evening out at a rave or dancing, then this is an awesome location for them to travel to. It’ll be transcendent for them.
