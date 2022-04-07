What Spring Cocktail You Should Sip This Weekend, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
We have all been to at least one happy hour or work event in which we didn't know what cocktail to choose from a long list of choices. Each zodiac sign has a slightly a different "flavor" that can send their pallet into an intoxicating heaven. Therefore, it’s safe to say that we can align our cocktail or mocktail (each of the choices below are also great without the liquor) of choice with our zodiac sign. Here are a few of our favorite cocktail recipes to try, based on your zodiac sign. Cheers!
Aries: Bloody Mary
Image via Toni Osmundson/Unsplash.
Aries is a warrior sign, which is why they will definitely align with drinking a Bloody Mary with brunch or happy hour. Plus, the spicy nature of the cocktail will resonate with Aries's feisty and fiery demeanor. In fact, they might want a little extra spice in their drink at all times.
Taurus: Bee's Knees
Image via Chinh Le Duc/Unsplash.
One of the main ingredients in this superb cocktail is honey, which is Venus’s favorite sweet. And, being that Venus rules tourists, we can assess that the Bull will enjoy indulging in this lovely and delightful drink. It will be the bee’s knees (the best of the best) for Taurus!
Gemini: Mojito
Image via Content Pixie/Unsplash.
Mint and citrus are essences of Gemini, which is why the Mercurial sign is drawn to drinking mojitos throughout the spring and summer. They will enjoy it so much that it will be one of their absolute favorites going forward.. Gemini might even opt for it even when it’s not warm.
Cancer: Lotus Martini
Image via Emily Andreeva/Unsplash.
Like Cancer, the lotus flower is part of the aquatic family. Therefore, it is the perfect drink to transcend the crab from feeling to feeling... on more of a spiritual plane. This cocktail will allow Cancer to be aware of their innate emotions.
Leo: Daiquiri
Being that Leo is the sign that is known to be over the top in all that they do, they will enjoy sipping on a frozen fruit-flavored daiquiri with a big umbrella and extra fruit on the side all summer long.
Virgo: Paloma
Image via Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash.
The Paloma cocktail is known as “The Dove” due to its smooth taste. Although Virgo isn’t associated with doves, the Mercurial sign knows how to make words and statements go down smoother — just like one sip of this summertime drink (that you can drink all year round) will do.
Libra: Margarita
Image via Taylor Simpson/Unsplash.
Being that Libras like to have balance in their life, a margarita is the best cocktail for them to indulge in and to treat themselves to throughout the spring season. The juxtaposition between sweet and sour will center their energy and take them to taste a whole level of flavor.
Scorpio: Dark N' Stormy
Image via Shutterstock
Not only are the ingredients in a Dark n' Stormy the perfect flavors for Scorpio to indulge in, but the name represents their overall vibe (well, maybe the majority of the time). The combination of rum and ginger beer will evolve the scorpion’s palate and add sensation to each sip they take.
Sagittarius: Pickleback
Image via Shutterstock
Sagittarians have a reputation for being the party animals of the zodiac. After all, their fiery and adventurous nature allows the festivities to keep going all night long. A pickleback to a can of beer or shot of whisky (one of their choice) will keep the fun in full swing.
Capricorn: Blood & Sand
Image via Rodion Kutsaev/Unsplash.
This Scotch-based drink is a classic cocktail that Capricorn can have at meetings with clients or with friends. With the sweet cherry and orange flavors added to the liquor, it’s a great drink to shift the sea-goat’s all-business attitude into being more social and laid-back after work.
Aquarius: Aperol Spritz
Image via Julia Solonina/Unsplash.
The bitter flavor of the aperol spritz will awaken the senses of Aquarius and allow them to be more in the moment. They’ll flourish with intensity for the first time ever (as they are an aloof sign) and give their taste buds a huge awakening.
Pisces: Blue Lagoon
Image via Nischal Kanishk/Unsplash.
Being that Pisces is the sign that rules the sea, a drink that represents their favorite place will be the best option for happy hour. Also, the sweet flavor of the cocktail transcends the tender nature of the mutable water sign, which has a pure demeanor that is extremely refreshing.
What Spring cocktails are you most excited to try out? Tweet us @BritandCo and let us know, and don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter!
- 12 Accessories to Refresh Your Bar Cart for Spring - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Blood Orange Cocktail Recipes You'll Love - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 11 Colorful Cocktails Perfect for Spring - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Signature Spring Break Cocktails to Try Based on Your ... ›
- 12 Delicious Spring Cocktails | Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›