Indulge For Less With This Starbucks Caramel Brûlée Latte Recipe
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Caramel fans, make some noise! I've got the ultimate copycat recipe for one of Starbucks' tastiest seasonal drinks, the Caramel Brûlée Latte. Each time I order it, it's the perfect dose of sweetness, but of course, it impacts my wallet a lot more than I'd like it to.
In the vein of saving some cash this season, I'm making a whole lineup of Starbucks drinks at home. This Starbucks Caramel Brûlée Latte recipe only calls for six ingredients, ones I foresee myself using again and again throughout the year. Gotta love a yummy drink that's *also* affordable. Here's how to make it!
Is the Caramel Brûlée Latte seasonal?
Yes, the Starbucks Caramel Brûlée Latte is seasonal. It returned to the winter menu this year, alongside other fan-fave drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, the Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Chestnut Praline Latte.
What is the difference between a Caramel Latte and a Caramel Brûlée Latte?
The difference between a Caramel Latte and a Caramel Brûlée Latte at Starbucks is the syrups used to make each drink. While the Caramel Latte uses a simple caramel syrup, the Caramel Brûlée Latte actually incorporates a signature Caramel Brûlée sauce to build the beverage. Additionally, the Caramel Brûlée Latte is made with whipped cream and a sprinkled topping, whereas the Caramel Latte is just espresso, milk, and caramel syrup.
Ingredients For Making The Starbucks Caramel Brûlée Latte At Home
- 1-2 shots espresso (If you don't have a way to brew espresso at home, you could either order a few shots from your closest cafe or simply use regular, very strong coffee.)
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 2 tbsp caramel syrup
- 1 tbsp vanilla syrup
- 1 tbsp brûlée bits, for topping (I used Spice House's Coffee Cake Sugar to save time, but if you want to make the bits yourself, Mom Makes Dinnerhas an excellent recipe!)
- Whipped cream, for topping
Directions For This Tasty Starbucks Caramel Brûlée Latte
- Brew your espresso (or strong coffee) like you normally would. While you wait for it to brew, grab a cute mug.
- Add the caramel and vanilla syrups to the mug.
- Use a separate mug to microwave the milk for 2 minutes, or until steaming. To make it thicker and frothier, you can use an electric frother after heating to create a thin layer of latte foam.
- Once your espresso (or strong coffee) is done brewing, pour it over the syrups, stirring to combine.
- Pour the heated, frothed milk over the espresso mixture.
- Top off your drink using the whipped cream and brûlée bits.
The Exact Products I Used For The Recipe
Boyer's Coffee Aspen Gold Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Forager Project Organic Cashewmilk
Torani Caramel Sauce
Torani Vanilla Syrup
Spice House Coffee Cake Sugar with Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso
Favorite Day Original Whipped Dairy Topping
Photos by Meredith Holser.
