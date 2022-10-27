14 Sweater Dresses To Keep Cozy In This Season
When it comes to cold-weather dressing, a sweater over a cute dress is a seasonal go-to, but some days — the coldest ones — you just want a one-and-done kind of warmth. Enter: the sweater dress. Long or short, oversize or fitted, a soft knitted dress is a cozy dream. Whether it's made of wool, cotton, cashmere, or a blend, it's a warm and fuzzy choice, like a wearable blanket.
To get you ready for sweater-dress weather, we rounded up a few of our knitted favorites. From oversize minis to belted midis to fitted maxis, all the sweater dresses ahead need to make a statement is you.
H&M Knit Turtleneck Dress ($50)
A chunky turtleneck gives this knee-length sweater dress an extra-cozy feel.
Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress ($148)
This eye-catching lapis blue slip-on silhouette offers a complete outfit when paired with chunky earrings and the footwear of your choice — be it clogs, ballet flats, or minimal sneakers for a relaxed feel.
Madewell (Re)sourced Cashmere Midi Sweater Dress ($248)
If you prefer a sweater dress with more shape, this midi one made of recycled cashmere and wool finds it with a V-neck and tie waist.
FARM Rio Mixed Leopards Sweater Dress ($195)
For a more maximalist approach to cozy season dressing, opt for a bold printed sweater dress like this colorblocked animal print design!
By Anthropologie One-Shoulder Mini Sweater Dress ($160)
With an off-the-shoulder fit and belt around the hips, this is a cute, fun take on the classic sweater dress.
Eloquii Payton Belted Cardigan Sweater Dress ($130)
If pockets are a deciding factor, this belted maxi has plenty — two oversize ones to hold your hands and your candy.
A New Day Long-Sleeve Button-Front Sweater Dress ($40)
You might think Barbiecore and sweater dresses can't coexist, but this pink midi proves you can have it all.
Free People Lola Sweater Mini Dress ($168)
Fitting like an oversize sweater, this chunky knit dress is one you'll want to bundle up in as often as possible.
J.Crew Limited-Edition Maxi Sweater-Dress ($248)
Multicolored space-dyed yarn gives this maxi sweater dress an ombre-like appearance.
Reformation Robin Cashmere Sweater Dress ($328)
With 87% less impact on the environment than virgin cashmere, this sustainably made cashmere delivers coziness with a smaller carbon footprint.
Glamorous Curve Tie-Waist Chunky Sweater Dress ($46)
A tie waist and relaxed fit give this lightweight sweater dress a casual vibe you can take anywhere.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater Dress ($100)
Made with sustainably sourced cashmere that's three times as warm as wool, this supersoft sweater dress is one you can count on all winter long.
Old Navy Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Midi Sweater Shift Dress ($40)
Forget jeans on casual days. You'll want to run all your errands in this oversize turtleneck midi.
& Other Stories Cable Knit Mini Dress ($119)
This classic cable knit fits like an oversize sweater while being long enough to call it a dress.
