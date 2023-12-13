These 26 Turtlenecks Will Keep You Warm, No Matter How You Wear Them
It wasn't until recently that I got over my sensory issues with turtlenecks. It took literal years, but now I finally understand how great they are! What was once an annoyingly itchy and constricting garment is now a wardrobe staple that I whip out every winter. I also love that they come in so many different colors, materials, and patterns. This curated post has turtlenecks of all kinds that'll help you complete your cold weather outfits. From layer-able tops to chunky sweaters, these are my 26 fave turtlenecks to shop right now.
BTFBM Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
This turtleneck isn't your regular, basic turtleneck. It stands out from the rest with a slouchy silhouette and wide bell sleeves that you can conveniently tuck your fingers in when you're cold.
A New Day Ruched Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This cozy turtleneck makes for a great thermal layer to wear under thicker winter coats or jackets.
Gap CashSoft Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Gap's CashSoft collection is their softest yet, and I think this turtleneck sweater will satisfy any ensemble.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
If you are shopping for a basic turtleneck, this one from Amazon Essentials is the pick for you. It's lightweight, so it's gonna be wearable through multiple seasons, plus it comes in 15 different colors (brights and neutrals) to suit your personal style!
Urban Outfitters Tinsley Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
I personally loveoversized fashion. Though it may feel very Adam Sandler at times, there are easy ways to make the look more polished. This basic turtleneck is a good start, especially when paired with a mini skirt as seen above.
Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Cashmere is the go-to fabric for wintertime dressing. This premium-quality turtleneck ensures total warmth!
Donni Pointelle Turtleneck Top
The pointelle details on this piece just feel so ultra-flirty and feminine – plus with the pink color? I'm obsessed.
Old Navy SoSoft Turtleneck Tunic
This turtleneck is neither too thick or too thin. It holds the perfect amount of weight to keep you covered in the cold. I especially love that the sleeves fold out to a longer length in order to shrug your cold hands into!
BDG Sierra Seamed Turtleneck Top
Stripes are a seamless way to zhuzh up your look if you're searching for more patterns.
Amazon Essentials Women's Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
& Other Stories Boxy Turtleneck Knit Sweater
For a looser-fitting lewk, opt for this boxy turtleneck. I totally understand the sensory overload that comes with winter dressing.
ASOS Design Fine Knit Exposed Seam Roll Neck Bodysuit
The exposed middle seam on this piece gives your look some added visual interest!
Gap Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
This relaxed design is giving cool girl to the max. The hem hits at the waist for an uber-casual fit.
Urban Outfitters Sierra Car Turtleneck Top
I practically grew up on graphic tees, which is why I especially love this blue turtleneck from Urban Outfitters. The design features art of a vintage car for wearing some edgy flair.
Madewell (Re)sponsible Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
The burgundy color on this turtleneck reminds me of red wine, making it the perfect style to don during the holidays.
Wild Fable Mock Turtleneck Fuzzy Boxy Pullover Sweater
Can we please bring ombré back? This electric pink sweater is speaking to me in the same way the early 2010's trend did.
BP. Turtleneck Ribbed Top
This ribbed piece is a great contender for layering under a t-shirt or another sweater, though you could totally wear it alone, too.
Intimately Super Soft Turtleneck Bodysuit
Taking turtlenecks to the bodysuit realm is the greatest thing ever. This way, you don't have to mess with tucking in your shirt every. single. time.
Madewell Semi-Sheer Mockneck Tee
Sheer fashion is in, people. Jump on the trend with this semi-sheer top. It's light, it's cheeky, it's fun!
Pilcro Plaid Turtleneck Top
This adorably plaid turtleneck is just another reason why you should embrace sheer. I love that this could be worn in winter and summer, depending on how you like to style it.
Universal Thread Women's Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
This thick sweater is giving après ski vibes, and will still look cute even if you're not hitting the slopes this winter.
A New Day Women's Mock Turtleneck Pullover Sweater
I could gawk over this bright blue all day long. The breezy silhouette on this turtleneck makes it a superbly cozy addition to your closet.
Bershka Roll Neck Cropped Sweater
Crop top lovers, make some noise! Turtlenecks aren't always tied to being warming, and this shortened silhouette proves that they can be so cute.
Topshop Turtleneck Rib Sweater
Catch me lounging in this all season long. Give me a good movie and some hot chocolate with it, and I'm set.
Perfect Moment Alpine Sweater
Ski chic is everything! This turtleneck aspires to keep you warm and lookin' good while you're out.
Urban Outfitters Sierra Cherry Turtleneck Top
Again, the graphics are popping off. I love how sweet and feminine this cherry-covered turtleneck is!
Sign up for our newsletter for more B+C-approved shopping picks!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Lead image via Target.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.