Check Out The First 'Uglies' Trailer Starring 'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nothing beats the dystopian YA era. I know I'm biased, but with so many empowering stories, the mid-2010s really feels like the time to come of age. But before there was The Hunger Games and The Maze Runner, there was Uglies. Scott Westerfeld's 2005 novel imagines a futuristic world where a "perfecting" cosmetic procedure fixes all your problems. Yeah, right.
The new Uglies movie stars Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and A Family Affair's Joey King, and it's going to be the one September movie we can't stop watching. Watch the Uglies trailer below and read up on everything you need to know about the new movie before it hits Netflix!
Uglies Plot
Tally has always wanted to be pretty. And in her world, turning 16 means she can finally get the cometic surgery that will launch her into society. The procedure promises to wipe all all her flaws in one go, turning her into a more elegant (and supposedly more valuable) version of herself. But after her best friend runs away, Tally sets off to find her — and her quest will change everything.
'Uglies' Release Date
Brian Douglas/Netflix
You can stream Uglies on Netflix starting September 13, 2024. Order the book on Amazon to read the story before it starts streaming!
'Uglies' Cast
Brian Douglas/Netflix
Netflix's Uglies cast includes Joey King, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, Laverne Cox, Charmin Lee, Jan Luis Castellanos.
What is the meaning of Uglies?
Brian Douglas/Netflix
While Uglies' cosmetic surgery turns you into a Pretty, everyone who hasn't gotten one yet is considered an Ugly. In addition to changing your physical appearance, the procedure also has the potential to change your life because every Pretty gets to lead a new life free of responsibility on the other side of the city.
Check out the rest of this year's Fall Movies and let us know what other Book to Movie Adaptations you're excited to see!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!