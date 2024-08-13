12 New Movies Coming In September You Can't Miss
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's almost September, and you know what that means. Back to Hogwarts day! Apple everything! Sweaters, and candles, and Gilmore Girls, oh my! With the very best parts of fall come the buzziest September movies. Some are blockbuster flicks, others are indie darlings, but they'll all become some of 2024's most iconic films. Keep reading for everything you need to know about these fall movies.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — In Theaters September 6, 2024
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Tricksy Beetlejuice is back in this very-anticipated September movie — 36 years after the original! When Lydia's (y'all remember Lydia? Who could forget her) daughter Astrid summons the ghost, the family gets very acquainted with the afterlife. This movie will make you squirm just enough to get you in the mood for Halloween.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters September 6 and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, and Justin Theroux.
The Front Room — In Theaters September 6, 2024
A24
A bride's relationship with her mother-in-law is always a hot topic, but nobody understands how monstrous a MIL can be like Belinda. Her mother-in-law decides to move in (right after Belinda learns she's pregnant, no less), and tries to get her claws on the new baby — literally.
The Front Room hits theaters September 6 and stars Brandy Norwood, Kathryn Hunter, and Andrew Burnap.
His Three Daughters — On Netflix September 6, 2024
Netflix
You might be most familiar with Elizabeth Olsen as Marvel's The Scarlet Witch, but I will be singing her praises until the end of time for her work on Sorry For Your Loss. She brings that same nuanced, emotional gravity to His Three Daughters, which follows three adult sisters who come together to care for their father on his death bed. This is an absolute must-watch.
His Three Daughters hits Netflix September 6 and stars Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne.
My Old Ass — On Prime Video September 13, 2024
Prime Video
This coming-of-age comedy is actually fairly deceptive. I was crying by the end! (As was the audience at the Sundance Film Festival). Elliott goes on one last trip with her friends before leaving for college, and by "trip" I mean a literal hallucinogenic trip. While her friends have very different reactions, Elliott ends up coming face-to-face with her 39-year-old self, who's full of advice — and warnings.
My Old Ass starts streaming on Prime Video September 13 and stars Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Kerrice Brooks, Maddie Ziegler, and Percy Hynes White.
Uglies — On Netflix September 13, 2024
Netflix
Hunger Games fans will love this YA adaptation, which follows Tally, who lives in a society where everyone gets perfecting surgery at the age of 16. But when her friend disappears, and she realizes becoming a "Pretty" isn't as beautiful as it sounds, Tally sets out to change her future — and the world.
Uglies hits Netflix September 13 and stars Joey King, Chase Stokes, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox.
Speak No Evil — In Theaters September 13, 2024
Universal Pictures
Ben, Louise, and Agnes Dalton are having the holiday of their dreams while visiting a British family's beautiful country mansion. But the dream quickly turns into a nightmare when the Daltons realize their hosts are far less generous (and sane) than they originally thought.
Speak No Evil hits theaters September 13, 2024 and stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough and Scoot McNairy.
Killer Heat — On Prime Video September 26, 2024
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute
If you loved the noir of it all in Dakota Fanning's Ripley, then you absolutely have to check out Killer Heat. Private eye Nick is hired to investigate the accidental death of Leo in Greece, but Leo's sister-in-law doesn't believe it was an accident. Nick's not sure what to believe, especially he meets the wealthy (read: powerful) Vardakis family.
Killer Heat hits Prime Video September 26 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Richard Madden, and Shailene Woodley.
The Wild Robot — In Theaters September 27, 2024
Universal Pictures
Robot Roz finds herself alone when she's shipwrecked on a deserted island. She has to learn to adapt to this new environment, and after meeting some of the native animals, she takes an adorable orphaned gosling under her wing (see what I did there?). I was totally not prepared to hear the cinematic version of Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" in the trailer and I got EMOTIONAL.
The Wild Robot hits theaters September 27 and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill
Wolfs — On Apple TV September 27, 2024
Apple
George Clooney and Brad Pitt are bringing their star power to this brand new September movie. The two actors play professional fixers who would rather work alone — and definitely don't want to work with each other. But when they find themselves on the same job, these lone wolves are forced to team up.
Wolfs hits theaters September 20 and stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.
Lee — In Theaters September 27, 2024
Roadside Flix
Model-turned-war correspondent Lee Miller travels across Europe, capturing the world in the midst of World War II. As the official war photographer for Vogue, she documents the horrors she sees around her, creating some of the most iconic images of the 20th century.
Lee comes to theaters September 27 and stars Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Josh O'Connor, and Andrea Riseborough.
Megalopolis — In Theaters September 27, 2024
Lionsgate
Before we enter the world of Gladiator 2, we're sitting down for this September movie, which takes place in the City of New Rome. Cesar Catilina dreams of utopia while Mayor Franklyn Cicero would rather ensure greed and warfare remain central to the city. Franklyn's daughter is torn between love for Cesar and family honor, and has to figure out what she actually wants for herself.
Megalopolis hits theaters September 27 and stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.
Never Let Go — In Theaters September 27, 2024
Lionsgate
This psychological thriller introduces us to a world taken over by evil, where houses offer the only protection. To survive, a mother and her twin sons must stay tethered together at all times — but everything is thrown in the path of danger when one son begins to question if the evil is even real at all.
Never Let Go hits theaters September 27 and stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
