The Top 6 Places To See Cherry Blossoms in 2023
Oh, spring...we love you more than words can say. The sun starts to shine and temperatures warm up as the earth comes back to life in vivid color. Soon, you'll be able to see some of the most beautiful blooms, as cherry blossoms burst from sakura trees all around the country in late March and early April. What better way to welcome the warm season than surrounding yourself in swirling florals? There are tons of different destinations to visit to see cherry blossoms, but here are the top six to add to your spring bucket list.
Dallas, Texas
The Dallas Arboretum will begin to see cherry blossoms as early as this weekend, as temperatures rise and the sun makes an appearance. The arboretum hosts the dreamiest spot to witness their blooms, surrounded in numerous floral and sculptural gardens. The popular site is hosting Dallas Blooms this season, so you can get admission and feel your spring dream come alive.
Washington, D.C.
It was another lovely sunrise over the Tidal Basin this morning. Will today be the day for peak bloom?— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 23, 2023
🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸
We've got clusters of cherry blossoms floating above the calm waters and visitors beaming with joy. Happy Spring!#CherryBlossom#BloomWatch#WashingtonDCpic.twitter.com/Ql1SDUkZFy
D.C. is home to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, where you can get truly unbeatable views of falling cherry blossoms within the Tidal Basin. This year, the festival lasts from March 18 to April 16, with the best blooms happening as we write! The area can get pretty crowded, as this destination is arguably one of greatest places to see flowering trees, so peek at the best plan to get there.
New York City
Between the bustling streets of this concrete jungle, you can still find delicate touches of nature in New York City through its parks. There are more cherry blossom trees in the city than you may think. You can track the blooms at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, spot some floating flowers in Central Park, and even step foot into NYC’s dedicated Sakura Park, which boasts more than 2,000 historical trees, gifted to the park by the Committee of Japanese Residents of New York.
Portland, Oregon
@manuel.pnw Cherry Blossom trees in Portland Oregon. #cherryblossom#spring#portland#portlandoregon#visitportland#pdx#beautifuldestinations#placetovisit#attraction#reelsexplore#reelsinstagram#cherryblossom🌸#travelgram#sakura#artofvisuals#drone#dronephotography#dronelife#dji#djiglobal#tiktok#tiktoktravel♬ original sound - manuel.pnw
Celebrate spring’s arrival in Portland, Oregon at the Portland Japanese Garden. The hub is spotted with endless sakura trees that will begin blooming in the next few days, covering the grounds in gorgeous light pinks and whites. Washington Park and Tom McCall Waterfront Park are also both amazing visits for blossom sightings, so if you want to witness them more in the city, take note of those two options.
Seattle, Washington
Seattle commemorates the cherry blossoms with the Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, taking place April 14-16 this year. Beyond peeping at the bountiful blooms, the event weaves in many Japanese traditions to immerse yourself in. We can’t forget to mention the quad at University of Washington, where sidewalks and the lawn get covered with florals, expected to bloom, just about now!
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston’s blooms closely follow the same schedule as most other trees begin to flower. Expect to see the cherry blossoms come out at the end of March, moving into early April. The city is dotted with sakura trees, but the most popular places to see them are the Boston Common and Harvard Square. The Common swarms with visitors as spring days shine. Visit Harvard Square if you also want a taste of the city’s collegiate vibe.
Sign up for our newsletter for more travel tips!
Image via André Beltrame / PEXELS