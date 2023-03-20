Spring Journal Prompts For A Year Full Of Growth
Journaling is a wonderful way to process your emotions and to help make sense of the world around you. It can inspire creativity, allows you to focus on personal growth, and can even help you dig into your relationship. Spring journal prompts give you the space to explore whatever growth, rebirth, and manifestations you want to see throughout the rest of the year. Whether you choose to answer them directly, or use them to influence other elements of your life, get to know yourself better with these five prompts.
Spring Journal Prompts For 2023
Are there any habits that are preventing you from growing?
When looking at the ways in which you want to grow, it’s important to identify areas of your life that might be holding you back. Is there a toxic relationship with another person that completely drains you? Have you not forgiven yourself for a past action? Take some time to cobweb your life and you might just come away feeling lighter.
What does growth truly mean to you?
Growth looks different for everyone. Often, it’s not linear and can feel like two steps forward, one step back. Dig into the details of what growth looks like in your own life — as well as how it relates to the people around you.
What steps can you take today to achieve a future goal?
Knowing a big-picture goal and knowing the steps to achieve it are two very different things. Break down your dream into actionable steps that feel manageable, including actions that you can even take today. Rome wasn’t built in a day, so it’s more than okay if your dream takes time.
What positive things can you incorporate into your life to help you grow?
Growth isn’t just about removing negativity from your life — you need to add in some positive things while you’re at it! Trying to cut back on your screen time? Buy the newest book from your favorite author. Trying to wake up early every day? Treat yourself on Saturday with your favorite breakfast. Growth can have its perks, too.
How can you reconcile the old you with the new you?
Speaking from experience, one of the hardest aspects of growth or getting over a difficult season is figuring out how the old you and the new you will come together. You’re not any less lovable or strong if you’ve changed. Take some time to write about any changes you see in yourself, and why those changes can be a good thing.
