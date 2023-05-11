23 Easy Pie Recipes That Are Simple As...Pie!
Summer pies are one reason to hit your local farmer's market for all its glory: berries, peaches, rhubarb, plums, the list goes on. Once you've mastered the perfect pie crust (or prefer to go straight store-bought), these easy pie recipes will satisfy your cravings for pie this summer and into fall and through the holidays. It's a pie fest! Enjoy them with friends, bake them for all the potlucks, and dig into the fruits of your labor after (or in lieu of) any meal. Pie for breakfast anyone?
No-Bake Pies
These three easy pie recipes require no oven and will get you through Memorial Day to Labor Day feeling pie-satisfied. Choose from Lemon Cream Pie, Raspberry Cream Pie, or Blueberry Cream Pie, or try them all! (via Brit + Co)
Peaches And Cream Pretzel Pie
This stunning peach pie takes just four base ingredients: heavy cream, crème fraîche, vanilla, and a touch of sugar. If you decide to make the crust, it includes a mix of salty pretzels, sweet honey, and a bit of butter too. Together, every bite is sweet, salty, creamy, and peachy! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Love a rhubarb + strawberry combo? This sweet-tart pie is the perfect late spring to summer treat. Learn how to make a proper lattice crust too! (via Culinary Hill)
Vegan Coconut Cream Pie
Nothing tastes more like summer than a coconut pie. Plant-curious and vegans can enjoy this coconut cream pie made with coconut flour and a crust that requires no rolling or baking. (via No Eggs And Ham)
Blueberry Pie
Get the flour and butter chilled, roll up your sleeves and get baking this IG-worthy blueberry pie. (via Brit + Co)
No Bake Key Lime Pie
This light and fluffy no-bake pie is like a day at the beach. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Autumn Prune Plum Pie
This plum pie is both tart and sweet and gently flavored with almond flour and thyme. Perfect for late summer and fall! (via The Endless Meal)
Walnut Pie
Jaynelle St. Jean, chef and owner of Pietisserie in Oakland, California, is known for her fun twists on classic pies, like this black bottom walnut pie. (via Brit + Co)
Cinnamon Bun Pecan Pie
This cinnamon bun pie crust may be the only crust you will need for the rest of your life. Make this epic pecan pie but it also works with pumpkin and apple or turn it into a piecaken! (via Brit + Co)
Brown Butter Chess Pie
This classic southern dessert features a simple filling made of eggs, sugar, and butter. It has a flaky, buttery pie crust and a rich custardy filling. Simple, yet so good! (via Barley & Sage)
Sweet Potato Pie
This underrated pie is actually really delicious with a soft, silky custard texture filled with cozy warm spices. Hello fall! (via Takes Two Eggs)
Southern Buttermilk Pie
Try an old-fashioned southern buttermilk pie made with buttermilk, butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. This rich custard pie is surprisingly light in texture and tastes amazing! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
5-Ingredient Chocolate Cookie Butter Pie
Chocolate lovers start your engines! This one looks complicated but it's made with just five ingredients! A chocolate chip cookie crust, filled with cookie butter, caramel, and chocolate, and a few store-bought shortcuts mean this pie can be prepared in no time. (via Brit + Co)
Apple Pie With Cheddar Crust
Fall is a time to break out the jackets, boots and sweet apple pie. This one pairs tart Granny Smith apples and sharp cheddar to whip up a so easy apple pie. (via Brit + Co)
Ultimate Pumpkin Pie
Nothing really beats pumpkin pie, except this one. The Ultimate Pumpkin Pie! Follow the recipe to see how we added flavors like cloves, Biscoff spread, and sugared pecans to create the best pumpkin pie we’ve ever tasted. (via Brit + Co)
Avocado Chocolate Mousse Pie
Homemade coconut cream is the star here, folded into avocado and chocolate to make a damn good Avocado Chocolate Mousse Cake. (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Not too sweet and infused with the perfect fall spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, vanilla), this vegan pie is drizzled with this caramel sauce too. (via Veggie Society)
Vegan Brownie Pecan Pie
This gooey vegan brownie pecan pie has the most fudgy and chocolatey brownie layer, topped with a delicious pecan topping. Get ready for it! (via Munching With Mariyah)
Rose Apple Pie
This Rose Apple Pie looks fancier than it is if you buy good quality pie crust. Just add those apple slices in a rose pattern for a pie that looks like it took a ton of time. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie
This gluten-free pie is like a giant chocolate chip cookie with pie crust! The center is gooey and pairs perfectly with the flakey buttery pie crust. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Apple Hand Pies
Hand pies are always a good idea when it comes to clean up but they can take up more time to bake. The secret here: Pepperidge Farms Puff Pastry, which is 100% vegan. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Pecan Pie
Swap corn syrup for brown rice syrup, refined sugar for coconut sugar, and eggs for flax meal to make a perfectly delicious vegan pecan pie. (via The Edgy Veg)
Cranberry Pie
Celebrate the holidays with this fresh cranberry pie, made with sweetened cranberries and crumbly streusel topping. (via This Wife Cooks)
