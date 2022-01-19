Make This Slow Cooker Chana Masala Recipe Now, Have It For Dinner Later
Indian cuisine is delicious all year round, but it's especially perfect for cold weather. Enter this slow cooker chana masala. Made with warming spices and fresh ingredients, this vegan recipe is the ideal antidote to the winter blahs. Even more importantly, it's made in with a slow-cooker, so you can set it and forget it as you go about your day... and then come back to a healthy and filling meal that won't leave you feeling weighed down. Read on to discover this slow cooker chana masala recipe perfect for seasonal eating.
Traditional Slow Cooker Chana Masala
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 tablespoons ginger paste OR 1 small knob fresh ginger, grated
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 cup water
- 14 ounces crushed tomatoes or tomato puree
- 62 ounces canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
To Serve:
- Basmati rice
- Cilantro
- Limes
- Yogurt
- Naan
Directions:
- In a large pan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add in onion and sauté until softened and lightly golden brown. Add in the ginger and garlic and continue cooking for 2 minutes until fragrant.
- Add the salt and spices and continue stirring and cooking until the spices are fragrant and mixture is slightly thickening up. Add in chopped serrano chili if you feel adventurous.
- Add in water to deglaze the pan. Pour the mixture into a blender along with the crushed tomatoes and blend to make a smooth, creamy sauce.
- Pour the sauce into a slow cooker and add in drained chickpeas. Stir to combine, adding any salt or seasoning, to taste.
- Set slow cooker to low and cook for 6 hours. Serve with basmati rice, cilantro, lime, yogurt, or naan.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
