This Chickpea Salad Recipe Is Super Easy + Always Mouthwatering
Get ready to tantalize your taste buds, because every bite of this chickpea salad recipe from our fave, Live Eat Learn, hits the spot with a burst of zesty and bright flavors! This is no ordinary chickpea salad, but a tasty one, too. The dish (that only takes 10 minutes!) presents a pleasant medley of chickpeas, sweet corn, and an unforgettably creamy Greek yogurt dressing that you'll want to chow down on every night. Whether you're craving a satisfying lunch or a sensational side dish for your next summer barbecue, this recipe is a must-try. 🔥
Ingredients for 10-Minute Chickpea Salad
- 1 15 oz can of corn
- 1 15 oz can chickpeas
- 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- ¼ cup red onion, finely chopped
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ½ cup crumbled feta
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp each of cumin, salt, and pepper
- 1 clove garlic, minced
How to Make 10-Minute Chickpea Salad
- In a large bowl, toss together all the salad ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, mix together all the dressing ingredients.
- Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to evenly combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled!
Recipe + photography by Sarah Bond of Live Eat Learn.
