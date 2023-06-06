Dip Into These 16 Easy Hummus Recipes That Are Just As Fulfilling As They Are Fun
This season, we urge you to step up your dipping game. From salsas, taco dips, and aiolis, we've got all the necessary tricks and tips it takes to make a never-boring bowl for your chips to dive into. Following these flawless dips comes the iconically delicious hummus, which provides flavors light enough for your summertime snack sessions, plus a beneficial amount of added protein – which is always desired. But please rid your mind of the basic, bland stuff – hummus can actually be remixed in numerous ways for really unique tastes and textures. The proof lies within these 16 vibrant hummus recipes!
Pumpkin Hummus
Think of this first pick as a sweet dessert hummus. Did someone say yum? Told you hummus doesn't have to be bland! All you need to do for this hummus recipe is smoothly blend some chickpeas and pumpkin puree with a few other pantry staples, then go ham on adding sweet fall-time spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. (via Brit + Co.)
Miso Hummus
Adorn every *crunch* and *snap* of your fresh veggie tray and dipping crackers in an umami-forward hummus like this one. Finally, a homemade hummus that features some rich and creamy flavors! The final sprinkling of sesame seeds this savory dip gets is your ultimate cue to dig in. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Authentic Hummus
This bold recipe beats store-bought hummus any day. Developed by an *actual* Greek-American who knows the traditional flavors of hummus, this gorgeous spread gets its freshness from the perfect chickpea-to-lemon-to-garlic ratio. The best part of making this one is getting creative with your toppings of choice – pile some on to make this dip a whole meal. 🤤 (via Fancy Peasant)
5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Hummus
Have you ever tried hummus, sans chickpeas? Now you can, with this *painfully easy* butternut squash dip. Sometimes you just aren't craving the textures of chickpeas, which is exactly where squash and tahini step in with this recipe. Don't forget to bring your best crackers or crostinis to the table! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Cannellini Bean Hummus
Aside from this being the yummiest, spiciest dip you've ever tasted, it's also extremely nutritious. Made with cannellini (white) beans rather than chickpeas, this hummus with a twist delivers more iron, potassium, and vitamin E per serving. The combo of rosemary and Calabrian chili is truly to die for. (via Cozy Cravings)
Carrot Hummus
Slow-roasted carrots add some serious health benefits to this hummus recipe. Not only are the orange guys good for your vision, eating them also supports brain and blood health. Whether you're snacking for health or not, this colorful dip still delivers on the best taste. (via Live Eat Learn)
Lemon Hummus
Zesty lemon has *never* failed a homemade hummus, which is why we're all for adding the most in this creamy hummus recipe. This dip can also be used as a tasty spread for flatbreads, pitas, or sandwiches. 🥪 (via Veggie Society)
Sweet Potato Hummus
You'll get an air of slight sweetness with each scoop of this sweet potato hummus. The deep flavors infused into the spud marry super well with the tahini and lime juice that join this recipe, too. Start by oven-roasting some sweet potato chunks for smoothness, then blend the ingredients together to form a creamy dipping base. (via The Endless Meal)
Lebanese Hummus
Extra amounts of garlic and lemon come together form this authentic hummus recipe. Ensure that you peel the chickpeas before blending, and use all fresh ingredients to prep this batch – or else you'll be facing a true hummus predicament that's full of unnecessary chunks. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Hummus with Za'atar Butter
Za'atar refers to the flavorful spice blend that's widely used among Middle Eastern cuisine. It's savory, toasty, earthy, and an amazing complement to homemade hummus. This recipe leverages the spice blend in generous amounts and pairs it with a nice drizzle of butter. We're salivating. (via Culinary Hill)
Cashew Hummus
Go off the beaten hummus path even more by making your dippy spread with cashews! This recipe is honestly perfect since it retains the iconic saltiness of the nuts, but also transforms them into a dreamy, creamy texture. Of course, you can't forget the lemon juice and tahini in there to emulate traditional tastes. (via Olive You Whole)
Pesto Hummus with Summer Fruit Salsa
We'd never dream of adding fruit to our hummus dips, but in this case, we'll just have to take HBH's word for it. This hummus is also dotted in a savory pesto that balances that fruity sweetness out. It's a refreshing bite to bring down the heat of the summer! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Say 'no more' to pre-made hummuses, which often include the tasty roasted red pepper flavor. Why opt for a days-old version when you can make the dip fresh with seasonal produce? Roasting the peppers in your oven (or better yet – on the grill) will immerse each bite in flavors you just can't get anywhere else. (via Give Recipe)
Avocado Hummus
Avo-ify your next hummus recipe using this delicious pick. To make this snack an even more convenient option, grab some mason jars, fill them with some of the dip, then make sure to add chopped carrots and celery to munch on! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Edamame Hummus
Make a nutritious spin on traditional hummus using some edamame beans! The green guys take the place of chickpeas in this recipe that is *perfect* for sandwich spreads, charcuterie boards, or mid-day snacking. (via The Endless Meal)
Beet Hummus
Beets bring a bright hue to this beautiful hummus. Choose to enjoy on its own, or get fancy with decorations and garnishes, as pictured above. (via Brit + Co.)
