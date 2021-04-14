Make This Chocolate Banana Bread Mug Cake In Just 5 Minutes
All made in one bowl, with pantry staple ingredients, super quick to mix up, healthy, and SO DELICIOUS! Yes, that pretty much sums up this mini banana bread mug cake, and it's the perfect individual little cake to bake up this weekend. With over-ripe bananas, good honey, and your favorite chocolate bar, this is sure to become your favorite banana bread in minutes. Perfect for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or a late-night dessert.
When you're looking for something sweet, but you still need something healthy and quick to bake up?
Make these cute little mug cakes.
The quick details.
This banana bread cake comes together in five minutes tops, so the details are pretty darn quick.
Start with your wet ingredients. I like to use coconut oil for these cakes. Melt it in the microwave in a microwave-safe bowl. Once melted, add a very overripe banana and give it a good mashing with a fork. The key to any sweet banana recipe is to use bananas that are way past their prime and pretty black all over. Black bananas create the best sweet recipes due to their natural amount of sweetness.
When you have the banana all mashed up, whisk in a squeeze of honey, a single egg, and a splash of vanilla. I personally like to use honey as my sweetener as I've found it creates a perfectly soft, tender, and moist banana bread cake. But maple syrup works well too.
Once the wet ingredients are combined. Stir in the flour, baking soda, a pinch of cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. At this point, the cake is almost ready for "baking".
But I have a couple of secrets.
First, chocolate chunks…and a generous helping too. The chunks are a must and create the most luscious banana mug cake. You will fold them into the batter as the final ingredient. As the cake bakes, the chocolate sinks in, melting as it sinks. It leaves you with a puddle of warm melted chocolate throughout your cake. And with every bite, a little of that melted chocolate is scooped up.
And it is delicious.
Second, instead of mixing the batter in the mug you plan to "bake" in, mix the batter up in a small bowl, then transfer to a microwave-safe mug. Yes, it's one additional dish to dirty. However, I found this ensures that the batter is more easily mixed up and in turn bakes up nicer too.
But the real key to success?
Eat this mug of banana bread warm, just after cooking. This isn't a cake you want to eat leftover, it's meant as a quick chocolate fix. It should be eaten right away and preferably with a small pat of butter, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkling of sea salt on top. Nothing is better.
I will say that that every microwave is different, so the cooking time is a little tricky. That said, I tested this on two different microwaves and found two minutes to be just the right amount of time. You may need to adjust slightly by fifteen seconds, give or take.
Soo, have I convinced you that you need a banana bread mug cake in your life tonight?
This is the best afternoon pick me up…warm after-dinner dessert…or late-night treat while cozied up by the fire. AND if you happen to have a snowy weekend in the forecast, you really need to bake this up. It's great any day, but it's best enjoyed on the coldest of days.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 medium overly ripe banana, mashed (about 1/3 cup mashed)
- 1 tablespoon melted coconut oil (or butter)
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour, or all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chunks
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl, stir together the mashed bananas, coconut oil, honey, egg, and vanilla until combined. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt, mix until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chunks.
- Pour the batter into a (10-12 ounce) microwave-safe mug. Microwave on full power for 1 minute and 35 seconds to 2 minutes (I always do 1 minute 35 seconds, but it's better to under "bake"). Eat warm with a smear of butter and a drizzle of honey (you should do this!). Enjoy!
RECIPE NOTES
To Oven Bake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 2 cup oven safe ramekin/mug or 2 muffin tins. Add the batter and bake 22-25 minutes.
Microwave: every microwave is very different, so results may vary slightly. I have a 1200 watt microwave and found 2 minutes to be the perfect cooking time. You may need to cook 1 minute 45 seconds or 2 minutes 15 seconds. Start with 2 minutes.
New York Times bestselling cookbook author of Half Baked Harvest and Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, creates recipes inspired by the people and places she loves most. A food photographer, stylist, and recipe developer, Tieghan shares her work on her blog, Half Baked Harvest. Follow along on her site and social channels for a hearty mix of savory, sweet, healthy, and indulgent recipes... with a good amount of chocolate.
Should You Hire Family Members To Work For Your Biz? An Investigation
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we explore the tax implications of bringing family members into your business.
The question for today is this: Does hiring your family members make sense for your business? Let me be clear. This is not a piece about whether hiring your family members makes sense for your relationships with those family members. As someone who is part of a family business, I could fill up a lot more than 600 words on my opinions about that. For today's purposes, we focus on whether it makes sense from an overall "good business and tax implication" perspective. As it turns out, there is a decent amount of tax nuance when it comes to employing your family. Let's break it down based on relationship to the employee:
You X Ventures for Unsplash
Spouses Who Are In Business Together
Personally, if I had to be in business with my husband, it would not go well. However, many couples build viable, strong businesses together and I say, good for them! Depending on how you have your business entity structured, it will make a big difference on the tax treatment of you and your spouse working as partners. Because a business jointly owned and operated by a married couple is generally treated as a partnership for Federal tax purposes, the spouses must comply with filing and record keeping requirements imposed on partnerships and their partners. The election to file two Schedule C (Form 1040) forms, (one for each spouse) permits certain married co-owners to avoid filing partnership returns, provided that each spouse separately reports a share of all the businesses' items of income, gain, loss, deduction, and credit. Under the election, both spouses will be subject to self-employment tax and on net earnings from self-employment and receive credit for Social Security earnings.
One Spouse Employs Another
If you have a dynamic where your spouse is an employee of your business, then your spouse's wages are subject to income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes. If you are self-employed (not a corporation or a partnership), your spouse's pay does not have to be included in your federal unemployment tax account (FUTA) contributions and payments. However, if your business is a corporation or a partnership you must include that spouse's pay in your unemployment tax contribution calculation.
Kobu Agency for Unsplash
You Employ Your Child
First, let's be clear. I work in my family business, but I am an adult, so I am treated just like a normal employee. However, if you, for example, run a family restaurant and want to hire your children under 18 to work for you, there are some tax benefits. But first, you should check with your state for rules on how many hours minors can work (in non-agricultural jobs) and reference the Fair Labor Standards Act for information on limitations on the kinds of work children can perform.
"This is an often overlooked or under-utilized strategy. Paying your children for true services they provide in your business can be a powerful tax-saving tool," says Cathi Reed, Block Advisors Regional Director. "If you are a sole-proprietorship or single member LLC, and the child is less than 18 years of age, the business is not required to withhold FICA or payroll taxes. The child can use his or her standard deduction against income you pay."
You Hire Your Parent
Oh dear. If you are brave enough to do this, know that you will need to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on your parent's wages and make the appropriate withholdings, but you don't have to pay unemployment taxes. Now all you have to do is convince your parent that you are the boss. Have fun with that!
Is Hiring Family Members Worth It For The Tax Benefits?
"There are some positive tax advantages to hiring family members. It's important to treat a family member like any other employee. Hiring your children can result in substantial savings for businesses. Make sure your child has real, age-appropriate work to do and a reasonable pay rate, comparable to other employees. Consult with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro to ensure that you are complying with all requirements," advises Reed. "Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block, is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. To start working with the tax experts at Block Advisors, visit blockadvisors.com."
In my opinion, you should not hire a family member solely because of the tax benefits. You should always hire based on whether that person is right for the job and keep in mind how this hire could materially impact your relationship with that person and others in your family. Finally, as I mentioned, make sure you have a tax professional on your team when making these determinations. As you can see, things can get a little tricky!
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com