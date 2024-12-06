20 Flattering Christmas Dresses From Anthropologie, Abercrombie, & More Faves
I'm feeling the holiday spirit and have been weeding through Christmas dresses to find the perfect number to wear before or on December 25. Since I know I'm not the only person who needs options, I've got us covered with everything from preppier picks to winter-themed milkmaid dresses! And if you're worried that everything's just red and green? Fear not! There are plenty of holiday hues to choose from. Happy shopping!
The most stylish Christmas dresses you'll want to wear again
Anthropologie
Anthropologie The Thea Twofer Sweater Dress
By now you should know I love a good cozy and stylish moment — hence this fun sweater dress. While you'll get the traditional rib knit that covers your shoulders, chest, and arms, you're also getting a woven bottom that's slightly lighter. You're sure to match someone's Christmas tree, making this dress the best choice if you don't want to go overboard with your look.
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Crepe Mini Dress
Now, you know we love an Abercrombie dress over here. Somehow, they truly have a dress for every occasion — the holidays included! I love this deep, rich, green pattern here. It's totally evoking the Christmas spirit, and the silhouette is totally flattering too!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Jeweled-Neck Dress
I'm not saying I picked this JUST because Taylor Swift wore a black dress with a bejeweled neckline the other night...but I'm also not NOT saying it. Regardless of who's worn something similar, this Ann Taylor dress is a totally classic shift dress that will look good at any Christmas dinner table. Plus, a little bit of shimmer never hurt anyone!
Revolve
Line & Dot Phillipa Mini Dress
Feeling inspired by preppier Kate Middleton looks this season? Revolve has you covered! This bright red dress with its statement buttons is an incredibly chic way to standout this holiday season! Pair it with some velvet black heels or a shimmery silver pair, and you're sure to turn heads...in the most demure way, of course!
MANGO
MANGO Ribbed Knit Dress With Opening
Do you plan to visit more than one family member or friend's house on Christmas? Well, you're going to need a flexible dress that won't lose its stretch with all the moving around you'll be doing.
P.S. Add a teddy or faux fur coat over it for extra pizazz.
Anthropologie
Maeve Sleeveless Squareneck Textured Babydoll Mini Dress
Nordstrom
Staud Hawthorne Contrast Cuff Long Sleeve Ponte Knit Sheath Minidress
This is a dress that would make Blair Waldorf proud — I don't make the rules! Really though, if you're feeling tired of the "typical" Christmas colors, this dress is perfect for you! The navy color will blend in perfectly with any environment, and the statement sleeves add just enough festive nature to your look!
Free People
Maison Amory The Windsor Maxi Dress
Let's talk about it: 2024 was hard for some of us. I have a feeling you could use a touch of magic and whimsical feelings in your life though. While this dress won't fix your problems, it'll help you embrace the holiday spirit on Christmas.
Old Navy
Old Navy Fit & Flare Velvet Mini Dress
Sometimes you just wanna through on a cute (and flattering) velvet dress and call it a day! There's just something about velvet that screams the holiday season — and I'm soooo here for it! Grab this Old Navy option for a simple silhouette, and accessorize it with some statement earrings for a not-so-simple slay. (Or sleigh?)
Nordstrom
Dress The Population Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress
Red is always classic for the holiday season, and this dress owns that classique nature to the fullest. The off-the-shoulder sleeves are gorgeous, giving you a slightly sexy look without being too over-the-top. Plus, that sweetheart neckline? Yeah, adding this dress to cart ASAP...
H&M
H&M Sequin Wrap Dress
The only way to host your own Christmas party this year is to wear a sequin wrap dress that's perfect for the hospitality you intend to show guests. Though it makes a statement, it doesn't look outlandish. Seriously, it's just right for the holidays.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Cotton-Wool Mock-Neck Dress
There's no shame in wanting to show off the new pair of knee-high boots you bought right before Christmas. Between us, I like to think footwear is one of the most important parts of an outfit because it can make or break whatever you're wearing. This mock-neck dress from Banana Republic is perfect for allowing your boots to complete your look because the hemline rests right above your knees, letting everything else work in tandem with it.
Target
INSPIRE CHIC Women's Christmas Party Elegant Flared Bow One Shoulder Dress
I always know Target's gonna have something totally adorable to add to my cart — holiday season or not. I love this flirty little one-shoulder cocktail dress for any holiday parties you have coming up! And? It has pockets. Yep, you read that correctly.
Macy's
And Now This Plus Size Mixed-Media Midi Dress
If you recently gave birth and plan to introduce your infant to family members this Christmas, you'll want to wear something that's as comfortable as it's functional. Though this doesn't fit any traditional holiday themes, all that matters is that you're able to breastfeed or hold your baby without worrying about if the fabric will irritate little one's skin.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Ribbed Sweater Dress
If you're spending time at your grandparents' house on Christmas and have a grandmother that gives you a side eye if your hemline is an inch too short, you'll want to show up in this sweater dress. It truly covers everything and is less likely to illicit interesting comments from your elders.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Crepe Mock-Neck Midi Dress
My rule of thumb for company parties is to err on the side of caution. Banana Republic is known for having stylish pieces that work for professional settings so I highly suggest you wear this cute midi dress if you've RSVP'd to a holiday soirée at work.
Cupshe
Cupshe Burgundy Stand Collar Belted Frill Dress
Someone out there loves plaid as much as I do which is why this belted frill beauty's made it to my must-have Christmas dresses wishlist. It looks like it has the traditional feel of the holidays stitched all over, making it an easy pick for someone who wants something cute and festive to wear on December 25!
Lulu's
Lulu's Emerald Green Maxi Dress
So you decided to go to someone's wedding on Christmas and have to figure out what to wear that doesn't distract from the bride's gown. Take a peek at this green maxi dress from Lulu's. It has a bardot neckline and velvet texture that says, "I'm formal enough to attend this wedding and not cause a scene."
Petal & Pup
Petal & Pup Naira Pleated Maxi Dress
And if you never wait for special moments to dress up, twirl your way into the holidays in Petal & Pup's pleated maxi dress. You'll find every reason to keep moving on Christmas just to hear a rustle of fabric while you set the dinner table or reach for a present to gift to someone.
But that's not all! Browse through more party dresses if you still need holiday style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.