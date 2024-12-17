12 Abercrombie & Fitch Party Dresses That Are Literally Perfect For NYE
As much as I love the wholesome parts of the holidays (like decorating Christmas cookies and opening gifts in the morning), one of my absolute favorite parts about the end of the year is ringing in a new one. 2025 is on its way, baby, and if you’re anything like me, you’re already scheming up a New Year's party plan. The key to a good time is definitely having a great outfit – and these 12 Abercrombie & Fitch party dresses are actually perfect for the occasion. I’m talkin’ sequins, mesh, and even leopard print.
Get ready to stand out this season in these drop-dead gorgeous Abercrombie & Fitch party dresses!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
Drop waists will always get me. Plus, they're so flattering! This flowy maxi can be conveniently worn with or without straps to suit your personal style.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Sheer Hem Mini Dress
The scooped neckline on this stunning mini dress is mirrored along the back, which dips a bit lower for a sultry vibe. Pair with some basic heels, and your 'fit is complete.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collared Zip-Up Midi Dress
The ruching along the front of this zip-up dress is super flattering, drawing eyes to your waistline. The high leg slit feels flirtatious as ever, which could be just the vibe you're needing for your New Year's plans.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Slip Maxi Dress
Slip dresses are simply timeless and so easy to style. Lean more '90s with this foxy leopard print. I'd def wear it with some black boots and a black faux fur jacket for the drama (and more importantly, the warmth).
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Mesh Maxi Dress
This meshy maxi comes with a mini-length slip along the inside so you won't have to constantly worry about coverage. The material still shows your skin in all the right places!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Pleated Skort Dress
This preppy piece can easily be played up for a party – if anything, I think the tailored look gives the impression that you're super polished. Slip into this strapless skort dress (yep, there's built-ini shorts!), step into some cute kitten heels, throw on a shaggy coat, and you're set!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Satin Mini Dress
I could see this one working just as well for a Christmas dinner as it would for a rather lit New Year's get-together. The off-the-shoulder look is simply so sweet!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Straight Neck Sequin Midi Dress
Sequins. Need I say more?! You'll immediately stand out among the crazy New Year's crowds in this fancy, disco ball-esque frock.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Off-The-Shoulder Rhinestone Maxi Dress
If full-on sequins aren't quite your thing, you can still put on a bit of shimmer with this dress that's dotted in tiny rhinestones. It comes in this amazing nude color or black to best suit your style!
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-Neck Satin Sculpt Midi Dress
While the front of this sleek midi is more modest, the back features an open design that lets you show some more skin. It's definitely on the elegant side, so I'd advise wearing it to a fancy cocktail hour or more low-key NYE party this year.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Emerson Off-The-Shoulder Skort Dress
Polka dots always feel super energetic to me, so if you want to be the one to get the party started, this is the dress for you! Plus, it'll make for some super cute Instagram pics. The design includes some built-in shorts, so coverage won't be an issue throughout the night.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Embellished Strapless Mini Dress
Oh, this one is perfect. The tiny rhinestone embellishments will certainly have heads tuning your way.
