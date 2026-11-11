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34 Magical Photos Of Christmas In New York To Give You Serious Wanderlust

christmas in new york ice skating at rockefeller center
Alison Ives/Brit + Co
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Nov 11, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Hallmark might have convinced us that the holidays are best spent in a small town, but I think Christmas in New York is just as magical. Look in any corner of this massive city and you'll find lights, decor, and your favorite Christmas songs. And just like the city itself, the holiday comes in multitudes. Some of it's maximalist and over-the-top, and some of it is sleek and chic. It all depends on which corner you find yourself!

Here are 35 photos of Christmas in New York that will leave you daydreaming about a holiday in the city — and might just convince you to book a trip for next year!

Get in the spirit with these Christmas in New York photos!

christmas tree covered in snow

Getty Images

The only thing more magical than a Christmas tree in Manhattan? A Christmas tree in Manhattan covered in snow. Yes, please.

fellini coffee store front

Alison Ives/Brit + Co

There's an endless supply of coffee shops in the city, and when they feature bright red color palettes, it just means the corner gets some Christmas cheer all year long.

taxis and christmas trees

Getty Images

I love how this photo captures the energy of the city. The hustle! The bustle! The lights!

radio city music hall

Tim Hüfner/Unsplash

It wouldn't be Christmas in New York without a trip to Radio City Music Hall. Rockettes anyone?

angels and trumpets

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

And right up the stairs after ice skating, you'll find Rockefeller plaza lit by angels and stars. You can almost hear the trumpets!

big red balls outside radio city music hall

Andre Benz/Unsplash

Feel like you're an elf in the North Pole when you check out these larger-than-life red baubles.

rockefeller tree

Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co

The Rockefeller tree is a gorgeous, gorgeous girl. Stop by after 10pm to avoid the crowds!

stoop in new york city

Getty Images

You'll also find that the simple details of Christmas in New York will take your breath away too. Like these boughs and red bows!

christmas in new york

Alison Ives/Brit + Co

Match the holiday decor with your brightest red sweater (and black knee high boots while you're at it).

christmas in new york

Getty Images

Just because New Yorkers don't have front yards doesn't mean they can't have outdoor decor. Look at this festive fire escape!

lights in new york

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

Gorgeous lights are all over the city — like this spot just outside the Plaza and Central Park.

empire state building

Getty Images

Bask in the glow of a holiday-themed Empire State Building. It only happens once a year!

new york public library lions

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Even the New York Public Library lions are getting into the spirit!

library

Alison Ives/Brit + Co

And inside the iconic library, you'll find even more Christmas trees decorated with pinecones, bows, and fake snow. Absolutely magical.

the meadow

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

The most fun thing about walking around the city at Christmas is seeing all the shops full of garland, lights, and bows!

stoop

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

And Christmas in New York means plenty of stoop decor — wreaths, lights, garlands, oh my!

Keep scrolling to see even more Christmas in New York!

christmas in new york

Getty Images

You'll find lights on every street corner!

Even more photos of New York at Christmas — soak up the magic!

dumbo brooklyn

Andre Benz/Unsplash

Take a trip to DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) for an iconic photo opportunity and (hopefully) some snow too.

christmas in new york

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

Christmas in New York can brighten even the dreariest winter day.

restaurant on a street corner

Vittoria Tomassini/Dupe

Remember what I said about bright red restaurants? Well, add a Christmas tree and you've got yourself an extra-festive street corner.

saks fifth avenue

Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co

Saks Fifth Avenue always pulls out the stops.

the vessel new york city

Uriel Mont/Pexels

Minimalist decor helps landmarks like The Vessel stand out against a dark night sky — and serve as a lesson in enjoying simple details.

tiffany and co

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

Nobody does a bright and colorful Christmas like Tiffany & Co. I mean, just LOOK, at this tree!

christmas tree in a window

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

If you've been missing Tumblr, and listening to "I Look in People's Windows" by Taylor Swift on repeat, I chose this vibey picture with you in mind.

giant candy canes new york city

Jen Dries/Unsplash

There's never a shortage of oversized Christmas icons in the city! These giant candy canes make me feel like I'm in Santa's workshop.

grand central station

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

Grand Central Station is decked out for the season with garland, wreaths, and red and green lights.

Christmas in New York wouldn't be complete without these iconic locations.

cartier

Amy Heaton/Dupe

Cartier always makes Christmas in New York feel more sophisticated and their starry design for 2024 is breathtaking.

brooklyn in the snow

Joseph Pearson/Unsplash

I'm dreaming of a White Christmas in New York!

shops at columbus circle

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co

The Columbus Circle shops always have the brightest (and most colorful) Christmas stars.

dyker heights

Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co

New York isn't all apartment buildings! Take a trek out to Dyker Heights to see some serious Christmas lawn decor.

christmas in new york

Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co

Not a fan of red or green? There are plenty of other color options ;).

snowflakes and nutcrackers

Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co

"Snowflakes and nutcrackers" sounds like the perfect way to start a Christmas song.

the plaza new york

Amy Heaton/Dupe

Eloise at Christmastime is one of the ultimate Christmas movies, and Christmas in New York simply isn't Christmas in New York without the Plaza. Seeing it during the holidays is like nothing you've seen before.

empire state building

Getty Images

This photo of the Empire State Building looks the way "River" by Joni Mitchell sounds. And I love it for that.

What's your favorite part about Christmas in New York City? Let us know on Facebook!

This post has been updated.

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