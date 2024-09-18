'Hacks' Season 4 Is On Its Way! When To Expect New Episodes.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The day after Hacks season 3 premiered its finale, the series was renewed for a fourth season. That's how you know a TV show's good! The series just nabbed three Emmys during the September 15 awards show, including Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actress for Jean Smart. And it's no surprise: the junior season showed off Jean's acting chops when her character Deborah and Hannah Einbinder's Ava got into a major, life-altering fight that included backstabbing, betrayal, and blackmail (prestige TV's favorite 'B's).
But don't worry, Lucia Aniello, one of the show's creators, promises Hacks season 4 will pick right up where the finale left off. “I think the tease that I can give legally is that we pick up 20 minutes or so after where we left off,” she said after the Emmys win (via The Wrap). “The tension is still high, and there’s still a lot of fallout to explore.”
Here's everything you need to know about Hacks season 4, including when you can stream it (and where to stream the first three seasons, of course).
Is there a season 4 of Hacks coming?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
Yes, Hacks season 4 is on its way! Word of the renewal first broke on May 30 after the season 3 finale "Bulletproof" aired on the 29.
What is Hacks season 4 going to be about?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
Season 4 of Hacks will pick right where season 3 left off, with Ava and Deborah at odds. Deborah hired someone else to the head writer position of her show, and Ava threatens to tell the world one of Deborah's darkest secrets to get a spot on the team: that Deborah slept with network exec Bob Lipka before she got her own show.
Meanwhile, Deb's daughter DJ is about to have a baby, Jimmy gets Kayla to agree to stay in the business, while Marcus tells Damien that he's leaving for a new job.
When is Hacks season 4 coming out?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
We don't have an official Hacks season 4 release date yet, but we're expecting the show to hit Max in May of 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in May of 2021 and 2022, respectively, while season 3 was only delayed because of the writer's strike and Jean Smart's heart surgery.
Who's in the cast of Hacks?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder star as Deborah and Ava in the cast of Hacks. Actors like Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, and Christopher Lloyd have all had guest roles, and Jean and Hannah hope season 4 has just as many iconic names, namely Carol Burnett and Elton John.
“I worked with her once very briefly, and I just adore her, and I just think she’s incredible,” Jean told Deadline of Carol Burnett, while Hannah agreed it "would be sick" to have Elton John guest star on the show.
Which season of Hacks is best?
Jake Giles Netter/Max
A lot of fans agree that Hacks season 3 is the best installment of the series yet. You can stream all three seasons on Max right now and see if you agree!
Stay tuned for the latest Hacks season 4 news.
