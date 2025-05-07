Cindy Busby Revealed The Biggest 'When Hope Calls' Prankster — & Whether There's A Cast Group Chat

When Hope Calls season 2 is coming to an end Sunday May 11, and actress Cindy Busby (who plays Nora on the show) promises fans are in for a treat. "The last episode is the perfect culmination of the entire season," she tells Brit + Co exclusively over email. "It’ll be an intense ride and have you on the edge of your seat. Lots of unexpected twists and turns and it’ll all be sealed with a kiss."

"Viewers will be transported back in time and experience storylines that will have them gasping, laughing and swooning at a magnificent group of charismatic, funny, dramatic and romantic characters," she continues. "Best of all, it’s a family friendly show that everyone can sit down and watch together and I’m so proud to be part of it." Eek! I can't wait to see the finale this weekend.

Keep reading for what Cindy Busby had to say about the When Hope Calls cast — including the biggest prankster!





I'd expect nothing less than "sealing it all with a kiss" from this always-romantic series! Season 2 has had plenty of swoon-worthy moments so far, but Cindy reveals she loves the moments between Jon Mclaren and Hanneke Talbot's characters Sam and Maggie! "They have amazing chemistry together. The audience can’t help but root for them," she says. "I also love the scenes between my character, Nora, and Mountie Michael (Christopher Russell). I enjoy the banter between the two and the fact that they are very controlled in their lives but together they get quite clumsy and awkward."

It's always a treat to see our favorite characters (and couples) onscreen together, but the cast had just as much fun hanging out on set as they did filming the show. "I loved the big group scenes at the orphanage with the kids (Abby, Luke, Charlie, Austin, Jasper and Ashton)," Cindy says. "Their energy and sense of humor was contagious and I looked forward to our scenes together. There’s something about their presence in the scenes and ability to bring the characters to life so uniquely. They’re just so cute and talented." But my biggest question is whether there were any on-set jokesters, and Cindy happily reveals just how much of an "improvisation expert" Neil Crone (who plays Ronnie) is. "If you throw anything his way he will give it right back to you. He’s a riot to work with," Cindy says. "Our director of photography, Jonathan Yapp, has a wonderful sense of humor and is a great laughing ally too. Lastly, I’d like to nominate myself. I really enjoy making other people laugh even if that means making myself look foolish. Seeing people smile every day is a calling for me, it’s what brings me joy and how I keep things light on set." However, there was another unexpected prankster on the set of When Hope Calls season 2 — Mother Nature! "Whether it was wind, rain, flies, cold, and snow predictions she certainly had us walking on eggshells."

Rapid Fire with When Hope Calls season 2 star Cindy Busby. B+C: Is there a When Hope Calls group chat? What’s it called and who’s the most active? CB: Hahaha! We actually don’t, although I wish we did. I actively keep in touch with Chris Russell, who I’ve known for 10 years (Mountie Michael), Sarah Fisher (Hannah), and Hanneke Talbot (Maggie). The When Hope Calls cast is pretty tight, so if anyone needs anything we always have each other’s back. B+C: It’s been over 15 years since The Vampire Diaries pilot, which you starred in, premiered! Do you have any favorite memories? CB: WOW, 15 years already?! Yikes! Time flies :) I loved being a part of The Vampire Diaries, especially being in the opening scene of the entire series. My favorite memory from the set was chatting with Executive Producer and Scream genius, Kevin Williamson. He told me that I, “remind [him] of a young Jamie Lee Curtis” and I excitedly said, “Oh, really, why?” and he responded, “because your scream is so great like hers.” I was on cloud nine hearing that, I mean, there’s no better compliment to get than from someone who knows the genre so well. Brit + Co: When Hope Calls is the perfect comfort show. What are your go-to comfort shows? Cindy Busby: My go-to comfort shows are Seinfeld, Schitt’s Creek, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sex and the City, and Family Feud.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.