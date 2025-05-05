We're definitely tuning in. 🌼
Everything You Need To Know About The 'When Hope Calls' Season Finale, Airing This Mother's Day
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything you need to know about the When Hope Calls season 2 finale, coming to Great American Family May 11, 2025.
Where can I watch the When Hope Calls finale?
Great American Media
The When Hope Calls season 2 finale premieres on Great American Family channel Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 8 PM ET.
How many episodes of When Hope Calls season 2 are there?
Great American Media
There are 8 episodes of When Hope Calls season 2, including the two Christmas specials from December 2021:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 1" premiered on December 18, 2021
- Season 2, Episode 2 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 2" premiered on December 18, 2021
- Season 2, Episode 3 "A New Beginning" premiered April 6, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "So Long, Not Goodbye" premiered April 13, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "Finding Our Way" premiered April 20, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "The Truth Shall Set You Free" premiered April 27, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 7 "Bringing to Light" premiered May 4, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 8 "Season of Change" premieres May 11, 2025
Who's in the When Hope Calls season 2 cast?
Great American Media
When Hope Calls season 2 has a few different leading cast members than season 1, and we love them all!
- Cindy Busby as Nora: a lawyer.
- Christopher Russell as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield.
- Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch.
- Wendy Crewson as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother.
- Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse.
- Nick Bateman as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman.
- Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents.
- Ryan-James Hatanaka as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye.
- Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage.
- Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart: the hotel manager who's also Tess's brother-in-law.
Where did When Hope Calls film?
Great American Media
When Hope Calls was filmed in Canada, in Powassan, Ontario.
Will there be more episodes of When Hope Calls?
Hallmark Media
We haven't heard if When Hope Calls season 3 is coming, but as soon as we find out, we'll let you know. You can rewatch season 1 on Hallmark+!
Check out 6 Romantic Western Shows to fill the When Hope Calls void!