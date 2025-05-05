Everything You Need To Know About The 'When Hope Calls' Season Finale, Airing This Mother's Day

Here's everything you need to know about the When Hope Calls season 2 finale, coming to Great American Family May 11, 2025.

Where can I watch the When Hope Calls finale? Great American Media The When Hope Calls season 2 finale premieres on Great American Family channel Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 8 PM ET.

How many episodes of When Hope Calls season 2 are there? Great American Media There are 8 episodes of When Hope Calls season 2, including the two Christmas specials from December 2021: Season 2, Episode 1 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 1" premiered on December 18, 2021

"When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 1" premiered on December 18, 2021 Season 2, Episode 2 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 2" premiered on December 18, 2021

"When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 2" premiered on December 18, 2021 Season 2, Episode 3 "A New Beginning" premiered April 6, 2025

"A New Beginning" premiered April 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "So Long, Not Goodbye" premiered April 13, 2025

"So Long, Not Goodbye" premiered April 13, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Finding Our Way" premiered April 20, 2025

"Finding Our Way" premiered April 20, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "The Truth Shall Set You Free" premiered April 27, 2025

"The Truth Shall Set You Free" premiered April 27, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Bringing to Light" premiered May 4, 2025

"Bringing to Light" premiered May 4, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Season of Change" premieres May 11, 2025

Who's in the When Hope Calls season 2 cast? Great American Media When Hope Calls season 2 has a few different leading cast members than season 1, and we love them all! Cindy Busby as Nora: a lawyer.

as Nora: a lawyer. Christopher Russell as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield.

as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield. Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch.

as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch. Wendy Crewson as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother.

as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother. Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse.

as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse. Nick Bateman as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman.

as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman. Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents.

as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents. Ryan-James Hatanaka as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye.

as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye. Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage.

as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage. Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart: the hotel manager who's also Tess's brother-in-law.

Where did When Hope Calls film? Great American Media When Hope Calls was filmed in Canada, in Powassan, Ontario.

Will there be more episodes of When Hope Calls? Hallmark Media We haven't heard if When Hope Calls season 3 is coming, but as soon as we find out, we'll let you know. You can rewatch season 1 on Hallmark+!

