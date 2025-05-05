Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Everything You Need To Know About The 'When Hope Calls' Season Finale, Airing This Mother's Day

May 05, 2025
When Hope Calls season 2 is coming to a close this weekend, and considering it's Mother's Day, this is the perfect show to watch with anyone you're celebrating with ;). This week's episode saw Nora and Mountie Fletcher investigate a suspicious claim, while Hannah and Wyatt have to make a very tough decision. And we're sure to see even more emotion on next week's season finale.

Here's everything you need to know about the When Hope Calls season 2 finale, coming to Great American Family May 11, 2025.

Where can I watch the When Hope Calls finale?

The When Hope Calls season 2 finale premieres on Great American Family channel Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 8 PM ET.

How many episodes of When Hope Calls season 2 are there?

There are 8 episodes of When Hope Calls season 2, including the two Christmas specials from December 2021:

  • Season 2, Episode 1 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 1" premiered on December 18, 2021
  • Season 2, Episode 2 "When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 2" premiered on December 18, 2021
  • Season 2, Episode 3 "A New Beginning" premiered April 6, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 4 "So Long, Not Goodbye" premiered April 13, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 5 "Finding Our Way" premiered April 20, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 6 "The Truth Shall Set You Free" premiered April 27, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 7 "Bringing to Light" premiered May 4, 2025
  • Season 2, Episode 8 "Season of Change" premieres May 11, 2025

Who's in the When Hope Calls season 2 cast?

When Hope Calls season 2 has a few different leading cast members than season 1, and we love them all!

  • Cindy Busby as Nora: a lawyer.
  • Christopher Russell as Michael Fletcher: a new Mountie in Brookfield.
  • Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence: a woman in town who's recently inherited a ranch.
  • Wendy Crewson as Tess Steward: the owner of the big local ranch and Chuck's mother.
  • Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons: Brookfield's new nurse.
  • Nick Bateman as Wyatt: Hannah's foreman.
  • Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh: Grace's older sister who was adopted after the death of their parents.
  • Ryan-James Hatanaka as Gabriel "Gabe" Kinslow: a local Mountie who catches Lillian's eye.
  • Marshall Williams as Sam Tremblay: a newcomer who works as a handyman at Lillian's orphanage.
  • Neil Crone as Ronnie Stewart: the hotel manager who's also Tess's brother-in-law.

Where did When Hope Calls film?

When Hope Calls was filmed in Canada, in Powassan, Ontario.

Will there be more episodes of When Hope Calls?

We haven't heard if When Hope Calls season 3 is coming, but as soon as we find out, we'll let you know. You can rewatch season 1 on Hallmark+!

