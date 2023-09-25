19 Claw Clips That Will Make You Want To Wear Your Hair Up Every Day
Get ready to upgrade your hair game and channel some serious 90’s nostalgia with the comeback queen of hair accessories– claw clips! These versatile little clips are not just functional, they can be a style statement all on their own. Whether you're going for a casual brunch or a glamorous night out, this post is your guide to mastering the art of claw clips. From hair twists to half-up half-down hairstyles, hair perfection is just a snap away!
Scünci No-Slip Grip® Basic Claw Hair Clips 3-Pack
These claw clips are tried and true. Each one is fitted with a grippy material on the inside that will help your hair stay put for hours on end.
Claw Clips For Thick Hair 8-Pack
If you're a chronic outfit matcher, having a claw clip in every color available can help you coordinate. This colorful pack is a great option for building an ensemble!
Goldfish Claw Clip
For a playful claw clip, this goldfish-covered design will work swimmingly.
Wednesday x Kitsch Checkered Claw Clips 2-Pack
The checkered look is so in right now. Wear the trend in your strands with this cute duo.
Flower Claw Clips 4-Pack
You carry multitudes – of hairstyles, that is! Come prepared for every look with this variety pack of claw clips.
Kitsch Open Shape Gold Claw Clip
This sleek claw clip works well in any hair type!
Wild Fable Jumbo Cherry Print Claw Hair Clip
This feminine piece is a great one to keep in your bag for any last-minute styling sessions.
Gimme Beauty Thick Hair Claw Clips 2-Pack
For the people with thick hair, these big claw clips will gather your hair seamlessly. They come in neutral, easy-to-pair colors, too, so you aren't left uncoordinated.
Rainbow Claw Clip
Everyone needs a pop of color in their life! This rainbow claw clip brings a burst of sunshine to your hairdo.
Centinelle Lingonberry Bunny Hair Claw
This head-turning hair clip adorns your locks with a cute little bunny pal.
Barbie x Kitsch Assorted Claw Clip Set 3-Pack
Channel big Barbieenergy with this claw clip trio! They come in a range of sizes, so you can put your hair up however you'd like.
Acme Baby Co. Tomatoes Hair Claw
Tomato Girl summer doesn't have to be over! Fuel your European vacation dreams by donning this foodie-favored claw clip.
Chunks Swirl Claw
This swirly piece reminds us of soft-serve ice cream – which is the perfect reason to clip it in your hair.
Dog Claw Hair Clips
Got a furry friend? Try matching with your pup by pinning one of these doggie claw clips in your locks.
Chunks Nimbus Claw
This rainbow-covered claw clip makes a total statement!
Emi Jay Sweetheart Claw Clip
Balletcore is thriving at the moment. Stay on-trend with this decorative claw clip.
Natural Life Octopus Hair Claw Clip
This claw clip has a little bit of every color, so it's sure to match with whatever outfit you're rockin'.
Lululemon Large Claw Hair Clip
For the more active, this claw from Lululemon will keep things in check when you're working out.
Machete Grande Tortoise Checker Heirloom Claw
This sturdy claw clip is super eye-catching, thanks to the checkered pattern.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Amazon.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.