These 16 “It” Girl Bags Are *The* Moment
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Los Angeles Apparel Classic Leather Shoulder Bag
With no frills or fuss, this handcrafted shoulder bag is the perfect match for pretty much every single outfit you have planned for this season. Each of the 26 colors available retail for just $120, ensuring your "It" girl look is backed by quality.
Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel
This roomy number went viral a while back for emulating the famed Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. With similar woven leather and knotted handle details, this satchel dupe is shoppable at a much smaller fraction of the original's price, but still supplies all the "It" girl style you want.
Staud Tommy Beaded Bag
What sets this shoulder bag apart is the intricate beadwork boasted on all of its sides. Sporting it shows you're in tune with the finer features that make up your 'fit.
MZ Wallace Crosby Hobo Bag
For the "It" girl that carries a heavier load, this hobo bag stands up to the task. The six interior pockets ensure all your stuff's secure – but based on the super chic outer, you wouldn't be able guess this purse's practicality.
Charles & Keith Asymmetrical Shoulder Bag
Some may call it a Dior dupe, but we think this bag stands out on its own. The asymmetrical body adds some visual interest to every one of your "It" girl get-ups without overwhelming them, thanks to the clean-cut stitch work and limited color palette.
Baggu Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag
If you're shopping for a low-impact piece (both for the environment and your wallet), this $44 option is the "It" girl bag for you. Baggu styles are made from responsible materials that conveniently stand up to water and grime – but also flawlessly complete your outfit.
Universal Thread Phone Crossbody Bag
Embracing small pops of checkerboard pattern keeps your looks on-trend, meaning this smaller-sized crossbody will fit right into your wardrobe. What's more is the black and white colorway makes matching this "It" girl bag with other staples extremelysimple.
Poppy Lissiman Gio Bag
More moto style-leaning, this faux snakeskin-covered shoulder bag makes a total statement. Being easy to carry (but still large enough to carry the necessities), it's ideal for nights out on the town!
Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
This compact "It" girl bag will save you from tirelessly digging into the depths of your bag for a single swipe of lip gloss – you know the vibes. It's built to handle your keys, cards, and beauty needs, all under an easy-to-use magnetic closure.
Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
When you pull up to your local café carrying this bag, everyone will already know you're an "It" girl. This forest green number can handle holding a tablet, water bottle, wallet, makeup, and more – miraculously, all at the same time. Retailing $158, we'd say that's a killer deal.
Paloma Wool Big Bean Bag
Bean-shaped and oh-so beautiful, this "It" girl-approved bag embellishes your looks with sustainably sourced paneled leather and a polished belt buckle-esque strap.
Kate Spade Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody
This pistachio-hued bag supplies a pop of color without being too out-there. The contrasting black stitching and logo nameplate add a fashion-forward detail, sure to draw onlookers in.
Polène Tonca Bag
Emitting quiet luxury, this uniquely folded crossbody bag is *just* the size for toting your things around.
Polo ID Calfskin Mini Shoulder Bag
You can convert this "It" girl bag into a wristlet, if that's what your outings call for. The unique saddle silhouette recalls subtle elegance, perfect for finishing off your falltime 'fits.
Minor History The Hug Shoulder Bag
This pick gives effortless style *and* service. With the ability to hold all the things you need to step out of the house, it's a no-brainer for that "It" girl vibe. This bag is available to buy in 9 different colors, sorted from subdued to simply electric.
Mini Hobo Tote Handbag
Wild Fable Crescent Shoulder Handbag
Opt for denim when you're feeling more casual. This bright blue "It" girl bag from Wild Fable is approachable both from a style and budget (it's only $20!) standpoint.
Lead image via Reformation.
