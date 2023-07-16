Tomato Girl Summer Is *On* – Here’s What That Means, Exactly
These days, it feels like there’s a new aesthetic every time I blink. At this point, the internet is just making up sh*t. See: blueberry milk nails and latte makeup – do these trends *really* warrant a unique, eponymous title, or is it just a tactic used to get us all aboard the trusty ol’ bandwagon? I can’t be the only one who’s tired, boss. The latest member of the tireless aesthetic and -core family is the Tomato Girl, and though many similar trends are reach-y and short-lived, there are some reasons I could see Tomato Girl Summer sticking around.
What does Tomato Girl mean?
Let me first break down Tomato Girl – whether she’s a real person, or more of an elusive ~concept~, you’ll see why everyone wants to be her. The Tomato Girl lives a slow life. She's the sun-kissed sweetheart, lying somewhere serene and frolick-worthy, taking in the beauty of the surrounding nature.
She’s the glowing girl with her nose deep in a book, stoically sitting out on a sunny café patio. Like (seemingly) everyone and their mothers this year, the Tomato Girl is living her best European summer life amidst an abundant diet of pasta, tinned fish, Aperol spritzes, and of course, fresh tomatoes.
Tomato Girl Fashion
It’s also no secret that her fashion is unmatched. Some might say the breezy, yet elevated, style is a product of the Call Me By Your Name and TheWhite Lotus effect, but Tomato Girl has been doing her own thing for a while. Most notably categorized by linen pieces, flowy maxi dresses, gold jewelry, anything frilly, and a minimal, earthy color palette, the Tomato Girl aesthetic keeps things comfortable around the clock (though she’s never keeping track of time).
Final Thoughts On The Tomato Girl Trend
The carefree attitude that ties into this trend is perhaps the most desirable trait of all. Embodying wanderlust in our wardrobe is nothing new – but Tomato Girl Summer seems like a different form of escapism from American culture. Hear me out: we are living in an era where life moves at a *chaotically* fast pace, healthcare isn’t often on our side, influencer culture is relentless, and capitalism is the undertone of our every move – and it’s seriously affecting our mental health! At least, I know for sure it’s impacting mine. There’s a collective hunger to GTFO of here, and the European-inspired Tomato Girl trend feeds right into it.
Header photo by Paco de Bydzia / PEXELS; Image via RHODE
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.