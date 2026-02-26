Starting next month, Starbucks is officially bringing its protein drinks from the café to grocery stores and beyond. The coffeehouse is launching Starbucks Coffee & Protein on March 23, a new ready-to-drink (RTD) line designed for the health-conscious coffee lover. The latest launch follows the success of Protein Lattes and Cold Foams and employs some of Starbucks’ classic flavors so you can grab a sip reminiscent of your go-to drive-thru order (without overloading on sugar or calories).

Discover the new Starbucks Coffee & Protein drinks (and more) below.

Starbucks' protein coffee hits stores Starbucks The all-new Starbucks Coffee & Protein beverages aren’t your average bottled coffees. The line is specifically formulated for those who need their caffeine fix, but also want to ensure they're getting enough protein.

Starbucks Available in 12-ounce bottles, Starbucks Coffee & Protein will debut in two flavors: Classic Caffè and Caffè Mocha. Each one contains 22 grams of protein, 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, and 2 grams of sugar alongside five essential vitamins and minerals for an added nutrient boost. The new RTD offerings will hit grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations at a suggested retail price of $3.99 beginning March 23. Additionally, Sam’s Club members can look forward to an exclusive 11-ounce version of the Caffè Mocha flavor (20 grams of protein), hitting warehouses in April.

The new drinks reflect a change in coffee consumption Starbucks So, why the shift? It all comes down to a collective focus on health and making dietary choices that support individual goals and lifestyles. The new Starbucks offerings reflect a “holistic” approach to convenient, ready-to-drink options, as 80% of Americans prioritize daily protein and 54% of consumers seek out more fiber. By blending premium coffee with protein and making the beverages more drinkable by reducing their sugar content, the new sips situate themselves as an easy (yet still tasty) wellness solution rather than an overly- indulgent morning treat.

Low-sugar Starbucks options are on the way Starbucks For those prioritizing calorie counts and consuming less sugar over more protein, Starbucks is also expanding its Lite and Zero Sugar RTD categories. Here’s what’s hitting the lineup: Iced Espresso Lite Chilled Multiserve Available right now, these big 40-ounce bottles are designed for your fridge. With zero added sugars and just 90 calories per serving, they come in Vanilla Latte and Caramel Macchiato flavors for $7.49.

Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Zero Sugar Launching March 23, the new Zero Sugar version of Starbucks’ Doubleshot contains under 100 calories. That’s a notable drop from the original 200+ calorie recipe . It will be available in French Vanilla and Dark Chocolate for $3.59.

Starbucks Frappuccino Lite Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato Even the Frappuccino is getting a healthy update. Inspired by Italian gelato, this new 100-calorie drink features a chocolatey and nutty flavor profile. It will join the existing Frappuccino Lite lineup (Sea Salt Caramel, Creamy Vanilla, and Double Chocolate) on March 23 for $2.99 per bottle. Whether you're looking for a post-workout energy and protein boost or a guilt-free afternoon pick-me-up, your grocery run is about to get a lot more caffeinated thanks to these new Starbucks drops.

