Conrad Lovers: You'll Never Believe What 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Just Dropped!

Okay, it feels like everyone has dissected the fact The Summer I Turned Pretty poster references Audrey Hepburn's Sabrina (and teased who Belly ends up with in the TSITP finale). Well, I did an absolute double take when I saw that the show released a brand new poster in honor of the series finale — and that they switched Conrad and Jeremiah's places!

Keep scrolling to see the new The Summer I Turned Pretty poster. This one's for the Conrad fans!

Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty poster features the same look as the OG, with one major difference: instead of Conrad looking on while Jeremiah kisses Belly's cheek, Conrad is giving her the kiss while Jere looks on. There's also another major difference I noticed; while Conrad is looking pretty forlorn in the original poster, Jere's face here is a little more at peace. It totally fits in with the finale IMO, considering Jere ends the series content and surrounded by the people he loves. And I know some people feel like Belly and Conrad ending up in Susannah's house alone was depressing, but I thought it was a pretty good arc! After all, Belly spent the entire series afraid of independence...until she finally went after it. But I digress.

Conrad and Jeremiah might have spent season 3 at odds, but it sounds like the show was a blast to film. "I think different people are different kinds of goofballs," Lola Tung exclusively told Brit + Co. However, Jenny Han names Sean before Lola admits, "I was gonna say Sean too!" "You're kind of a goofball," Rain Spencer says, pointing at Sean. "Chris makes me laugh, Tom cracks me up. Jackie cracks me up as well." "Tom cracks us up so much, Chris is like the most chaotic mother ever, like, oh my gosh," Sean agrees, before Rain adds, "Chris will take it too far. In a good way, like in a funny way." But Chris Briney himself admits he's even funnier when he's paired up with Sean. "Me and Sean together?" Chris says. "If we're including pairs?" "You and Sean together is diabolical," Gavin Casalegno agrees.

Check out all our exclusive interviews with the cast for more The Summer I Turned Pretty goodness!