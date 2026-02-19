If there’s one thing Costco members are more loyal to than the $1.50 hot dogs, it’s the bakery section. And while the giant platters of ready-to-eat cookies definitely deserve all the glory, the Costco Bar Cakes have developed a cult-like following with a wide range of decadent flavors.

Whether you’re a die-hard Tuxedo Bar Cake fan or a lover of the bulk grocer’s seasonal options, we’ve tasted and ranked the heavy hitters to decide which treat actually takes the cake.

Find our ranking of the 8 best Costco Bar Cake flavors below!

Costco 1. Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse With multiple thick, dense layers of chocolate in the cake, creamy mousse, and ganache topping, the Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Bar Cake from Costco manages to be decadent without totally overwhelming the palate. We're not alone in thinking this is the #1 best flavor, either. Many Costco regulars say it's their favorite, and thank goodness that it's in stores year-round unlike other Bar Cakes. We love it so much because it consistently tastes like it came from a high-end pâtisserie rather than a bulk grocery store.

Costco 2. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Can you tell we really like chocolate? This Bar Cake features a yellow cake base filled with chunks of cookie dough and chocolate chips, all topped with a generous serving of frosting. Take note that the frosting is really what makes this cake ahh-mazing. it somehow tastes like the raw cookie dough you'd lick straight from the bowl. And while that quality might give some people the 'ick,' we think it's just delish.

Costco 3. Caramel Tres Leches Often only available seasonally, the Caramel Tres Leches Bar Cake always has Costco shoppers with a sweet tooth in a chokehold when it comes around... including us. While it's certainly not a traditional tres leches cake, Costco's version is still as yummy. It's notably denser, but still has plenty of that classic caramel flavor you'd expect. It's honestly one of the most sophisticated flavor profiles in the Costco bakery lineup, which is why it ranks high up on our list.

Costco 4. Maple Butter Pecan If you like pancakes or any kind of maple-infused treat, this Bar Cake was practically made for you. As breakfast lovers ourselves, the Maple Butter Pecan flavor ranks higher up because unlike other seasonal flavors, it leans more authentic, not synthetic in its tasting notes. While we're not huge fans of pecans, the sprinkling of them on top of this treat is quite nice for providing much-needed textural variety.

Reddit 5. Peaches and Cream Countless Costco shoppers that tried the Peaches and Cream Bar Cake when it first hit stores noted that the flavor was overly sweet and artificial. We regrettably have to agree. Though it features a real fruit filling and a lighter whipped cream frosting than most Bar Cakes that both feel like a great fit for summertime, the overall effect just leaves a bad taste behind that's quite hard to enjoy.

Costco 6. Tiramisu Costco’s take a Italian classic tiramisu is, in one word, respectable. They tried their best! While it's nowhere close to an authentic build, it still has espresso-soaked ladyfingers and a good dusting on cocoa powder for that signature bitter contrast. When compared to the other famed Bar Cake flavors, we find it just doesn't measure up as well as the more chocolatey editions.

Costco 7. Strawberries and Cream Similar to the Peaches and Cream Bar Cake (but definitely more basic), this Costco cake can be a crowd-pleaser, but it's not stunning. The abundance of whipped frosting is a bit too heavy for our liking, so much so that the strawberries get drowned out. We're ranking it lower because it lacks complexity and "wow factor." Skip it!

Costco 8. Carrot Carrot cake is never our first choice, hence the low ranking here. But don't get it twisted—this is still an excellent cake. It's packed with all the classic flavors you'd expect from a carrot cake, complete with a cream cheese frosting that only makes 'em better. Thanks to the frosting, though, even one slice is incredibly heavy and feels like a full meal. It’s a classic execution of the recipe, but in a world of Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Bar Cakes, it feels just a bit too traditional to be top tier.

