This Returning Trader Joe’s Easter Dessert Is “So Popular,” Shoppers Are Buying 5 At A Time

The spring goodies at Trader Joe’s just keep on coming! The latest addition to the grocer’s seasonal lineup is none other than their famed sheet cake – reimagined in a classic spring flavor. Trader Joe’s fans are already scrambling to find this $6 dessert at their local stores because it’s “soooo yummy” and simply “the best.” It’s also a stunning option for celebrating Easter or sharing sweets with your loved ones just because!

Scroll on to discover the returning Trader Joe’s sheet cake flavor you won’t want to miss this spring.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt That’s right, Trader Joe’s sheet cake fans: the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake has officially hit shelves – just in time for all the best spring festivities. This returning product boasts a “moist, flavorful” carrot cake base topped with plenty of cream cheese frosting. This traditional combo truly can’t be beat!

Trader Joe’s The Carrot Mini Sheet Cake joins Trader Joe’s existing sheet cake lineup that is entirely too yummy. Their current flavors include mainstays like Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean , alongside the newer (and gluten-free!) Yellow Cake . TJ’s tends to launch new flavors for their sheet cakes around each season – they’ve even had a Pumpkin Spice version in the past!

One Trader Joe's fan on Reddit happily announced when the Carrot Mini Sheet Cakes came back to shelves, and plenty of other users chimed in on the excitement. "I can't wait," one person said. "BRB, about to cause a carrot cake shortage in the New York Metro Area," another Redditor commented. More customers raved about the returning spring dessert on another thread under r/TraderJoe's: "I went yesterday and have 5 in my freezer for now…" one person said. "I will continue to buy single ones but now have a stash in case they sell out for the season. It is by far my favorite of the mini sheet cakes." Another user noted that the Carrot Mini Sheet Cake is "moist, and the frosting is fantastic, not too sweet."

Trader Joe's fan account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt also shared the new find with their followers, with countless shoppers expressing their excitement: "These cakes any flavor are so good!" one person wrote. "Best carrot cake I ever had in my life," another said. "Holy sheet I love some sheet cake," someone else commented.

The smooth cream cheese frosting makes it an excellent blank canvas to add Easter-themed sprinkles or even small chocolate eggs for the holiday, though it'll still taste like heaven if you eat it plain. The size of this sheet cake is perfect for sharing with a small group – or just keeping all to yourself this spring!

The Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake is currently in stores now for $5.99 each. It's only available for a limited time, so you'll definitely want to hurry to try it before it's gone!

