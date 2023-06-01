Cotton Candy Oreos Are Finally Back — But Only For A Limited Time
We'll never turn down a colorful dessert. Rainbow donuts, color-changing marshmallows, colorful margs — if it's bright and bold, we're there! Oreo is bringing back their Cotton Candy Oreos on June 5 in honor of the most colorful and carefree season: summer. Here's everything you need to know about the limited-edition snack.
Everything You Need To Know About Cotton Candy Oreos
"You asked…again, and again, and again. We listened," the brand said in a May 30 Instagram post. "Come back tomorrow for a surprise 👀☁️." And on May 31, they announced the return of the Cotton Candy Oreos! The cookies were a customer exclusive in 2015, but this time, everyone will be able to snag a pack.
\u201cNo longer day dreaming of cotton candy skies & Limited Edition Cotton Candy OREO Cookies \u2601\ufe0f\ud83c\udfa0\n\nBack on shelves June 5th \ud83d\ude0b\u201d— OREO Cookie (@OREO Cookie) 1685541600
The cookies will hit shelves on June 5, and will feature two golden Oreo cookies with plenty of blue and pink cotton candy-flavored creme in between them. This flavor combo will take you right back to all of your childhood fairs, birthday parties, and summer vacation extravaganzas. Now you just have to decide if you'll eat the creme or the cookie first.
Are you going to try the Cotton Candy Oreos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and check out our email newsletter for more fun food trends.
Lead image via Oreo
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!