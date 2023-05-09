Roast These Color-Changing Marshmallows For The Dreamiest S'mores Ever
Thanks to the iconic treehouse scene in The Sandlot, anytime we make s'mores, we're talking about what it takes to get us the perfect "mallow." Some people roast them slowly, others stick them directly into the flames until they're on fire. But however you like these sweet, sticky treats, the Jet-Puffed Color-Changing Marshmallows are about to take your desserts to a whole new level.
Image via Jet-Puffed
This new iteration on the classic treat features a secret ingredient that works with the jet-puffing technology to ensure you get the most colorful, fluffiest "mallow" possible.
All you have to do is stick your marshmallow into the fire for 10 seconds for the blue marshmallow to turn green and the pink marshmallow to turn orange. So not only do you get the perfect mix of melt-in-your-mouth sweetness when you roast these babies, you also get a whole new dose of rainbow color!
You can grab the Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows for $2.99 in grocery stores around the country until September.
Color-Changing Marshmallow Recipes
Peeps S'mores
Okay, so rainbow marshmallows aren't *really* the same thing as Peeps, but we couldn't pass up the opportunity to pair them up with chocolate-covered graham crackers. (via B+C)
Grilled Fluffernutter
Turn these sweet treats into something more filling when you add bread, chocolate, and peanut butter into the mix. You'll thank us later. (via B+C)
Image via Maria Provenzano/B+C
Gooey Banana Boat S'mores
Want s'mores without the hands-on mess? Try these literal banana boats to keep your hands clean and cut down on the amount of dishes you have to do. It's a win-win. (via B+C)
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!