Stop What You’re Doing & Enter This $3,000 Cozy Fall Giveaway
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
IDK about you, but I love getting cozy on a chilly fall day — and I especially love getting cozy with a bunch of goodies I scored for free! Suddenly that blanket feels extra snuggly if it was a gift, doesn't it? All jokes aside, you can actually win a LOT of amazing stuff in our Cozy Gatherings Giveaway! From what you wear to the air you breathe, we're here to help you embrace the cozy lifestyle to the fullest. Read on to check out what you can win!
Sign Up For The Cozy Gatherings Giveaway Here!
What You'll Win:
- $500 M.M.LaFleur Shopping Spree
- $500 LAFCO New York Gift Card
- $450 Solawave Gift Card
- $400 Bloomist Gift Card
- $350 Visa Gift Card
- $312 L'Occitane Package
- $300 FabFitFun Gift Card
- $250 Visa Gift Card
M.M.LaFleur
$500 M.M.LaFleur Shopping Spree
Need some new clothes? We've got your back. Sign up for the giveaway for a chance to win a $500 M.M.LaFleur shopping spree!
LAFCO
$500 LAFCO New York Gift Card
Nothing says "cozy" like candles, TBH. And while I could personally spend my whole paycheck on new seasonal scents, this gift card could come in and save the day! Sign up for the giveaway for a chance to win a $500 LAFCO New York gift card to get all the candles you could ever want!
Solawave
$450 Solawave Gift Card
Solawave really is That Girl when it comes to skincare devices! If you've been dying to try one, now's your chance! Sign up for this giveaway to get a chance to win this amazing all-in-one skincare wand!
Bloomist
$400 Bloomist Gift Card
Natural, woodsy, warm decor can really add a cozy vibe to your space. Since redecorating can be expensive, sign up for this giveaway to get a chance to win a $400 Bloomist gift card. You'll be able to snag some stunning seasonal decor that'll make your favorite room shine.
$350 Visa Gift Card
Free money? Enough said. You definitely wanna sign up for this giveaway!
L'Occitane
$312 L'Occitane Package
We're big on skincare here — especially when it's French. Looking to add some L'Occitane to your vanity without breaking the bank? Sign up for this giveaway to get over $300 worth of their products!
FabFitFun
$300 FabFitFun Gift Card
Getting a box filled with fun surprises is seriously such a good way to lift your spirits when the sun starts setting earlier and earlier each day. Sign up for this giveawayto get a $300 FabFitFun gift card, so you can make that dream a reality!
$250 Visa Gift Card
MORE free money?! Alright, if you haven't signed up for the giveaway yet, what are you doing?!
Seriously, sign up for the Cozy Gatherings Giveaway ASAP — you'll thank me later!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.