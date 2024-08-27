11 Must-Have Anthropologie Fall Dresses For Cozy Season
I know it's extremely early, but I'm getting all the fall feels right now. Starbucks just dropped pumpkin spice and Target set out their fall and Halloween decor, meaning my body is 100% ready to curl up with a cozy book and indulge in the seasonal goodness. One of the best parts of fall for me is the outfits – I can really start dressing (phew, no more shorts)! Anthropologie fall dresses are absolutely top-of-mind when it comes to the changing seasons, and the retailer has so many cute options to shop right now. These 11 Anthropologie fall dresses will stylishly take you into autumn and set up your fall outfits for success – shop 'em below!
Anthropologie
The Katerina Button-Front Dress
My favorite thing about fall is the cozy color palette that comes along with it. This dress' floral pattern is flooded with warm oranges and serene greens that make matching it with your fave cardigans and jackets a total breeze. The v-neckline is universally flattering, too, while the buttoned waist hugs your figure in perfectly.
Anthropologie
Maeve Short-Sleeve V-Neck Swing Mini Dress
Another must-have component for any fall dress is comfort. This swing mini keeps things very comfortable, since it's fairly free-flowing against your body. The contrasting stitching along the edges and pockets supply a good amount of structure, though, so you're not totally drowning. This pick would look so chic with a power duo of tall black boots with white socks peeking over the edges.
Anthropologie
AFRM Aisla Mesh Midi Dress
For those warmer fall days, this mesh dress saves the day. It surely won't be missed anywhere you wear it, thanks to the bold polka dot pattern. Though bold in pattern, the neutral color palette sets the stage for endless pairing opportunities. This pick has some nice coverage all around the body, plus it arrives ready to wear with a light lining underneath!
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply Chloe Maxi Slip Dress
Immediately yes. If you want to stun on your next date night this fall, this slip is the one! The silhouette is simple, but what really makes this piece shine is the swirly stripes of color. The deep jewel tones are fall's perfect fit! This dress comes with removable adjustable straps to let you customize your look, and you can dress it up even further with a chic leather jacket and neutral heels.
Anthropologie
PAIGE Kelsee Sleeveless Mini Dress
Along with baggy jeans and denim jackets, I truly haven't been able to escape denim. Fall is *the* time to step out in it! This denim mini dress feels super playful for farmer's market outings or even a low-key day in the park. It has some nice structure to it, thanks to the multitude of pockets and the collared neckline, so it can easily be worn for more formal occasions, too. The tie belt is the real gem of this piece, cinching your figure in in the most flattering way.
Anthropologie
Maeve Short-Sleeve Collared Button-Front Knit Mini Dress
This Anthro dress is oh-so retro and oh-so comfy. Its knit fabrication allows it to generously stretch and move with you, never once restricting your figure. The green and white colorway is quite a stylish departure from your expected fall oranges and browns, so your look will most certainly stand out. This mini buttons up all the way, giving you room to experiment with leaving one or two open at the top to perfect your get-up.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Short-Sleeve V-Neck Smocked Babydoll Mini Dress
Peter Pan collars are already huge, and they're going to be everywhere once fall is officially in full swing. This plaid babydoll dress takes on the trending neckline with plenty of ruffles, eye-catching stitch work, and puff sleeves for a playful, yet sophisticated effect. It's made to boast a loose fit, so it's a no-brainer when it comes to picking out comfy fall 'fits. I'd absolutely style this pick with cowgirl boots and a knit cardigan to amp up the Western vibes.
Anthropologie
The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise
Leopard print is another major fall fashion trend for 2024, and there are tons of ways to style it in a polished (not gaudy) way. Case in point is this pleated shirt dress that acts as a statement piece all on its own. The pleats land right around the waistline, stylishly drawing in your figure where you might crave a lil' more definition. The top half of this design is refined by a collar and button-up styling before falling into a flowy midi-length skirt – the perfect pairing for ballet flats!
Anthropologie
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Textured Edition
I'm convinced that chocolate brown looks good on everyone. This Anthropologie dress is a great comfy piece to don for the office or happy hour, since it's high-coverage around the neckline. The leg slit along the side adds a bit of spice to your ensemble, making room for you to show off your go-to fall boots! This pick is stretchy throughout and flaunts a bit of ruching around the midsection to define your bod.
Anthropologie
The Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart Dress by Maeve
This femme dress fits like a glove. It's undoubtedly vintage inspired, boasting adorable cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline before falling into a flared skirt. The pattern highlights tons of tiny little raspberries, which will turn heads everywhere you take this piece. The fabric is fairly stretchy while still providing some structure to your look. For fall, wear it with a denim jacket and white sneakers for a no-fail casual-but-cute outfit.
Anthropologie
The Fleur Strapless Maxi Slip Dress: Linen Edition
Everyone needs a reliable (and high-quality) black maxi. This linen pick is very straightforward in design, boasting a strapless look that'll look iconic with any fall layers you already have in your closet. From denim jackets to colorful cardis, this Anthro dress is a total wardrobe staple to pair with your faves.
