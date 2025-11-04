Not all cranberry sauce is created equal 😗
The Best Grocery Store Cranberry Sauce, Ranked
The holidays are rapidly approaching, which only means one thing: it’s cranberry sauce season. Yeah, I said it. To me, there’s nothing more significant and cozy during this time of year than the sweet and delectable sauce to complement all the savory turkeys and stuffings for Thanksgiving and Christmas. In my opinion, it’s not the holidays unless you have a good cranberry sauce to add to your meals.
With this in mind, it’s essential to select the right cranberry sauce. After all that hard work in the kitchen, you don’t want to ruin it with a cheap flavor that kills the whole vibe. Let’s make this easier by picking out the absolute best cranberry sauce you can buy at the grocery store right now. So grab your shopping carts, and let’s get to it!
Scroll to see a definitive ranking of the best grocery store cranberry sauces!
Amazon
1. Harry & David Country Cranberry Relish
Harry & David’s Cranberry Relish is widely praised for its sophisticated taste and standout flavors. Be warned: If you’re gonna add this to your Thanksgiving dinner, all your family members will be begging you for the cranberry recipe. Are you prepared for that? If yes, you’re gonna want to add this one to the cart, stat.
Amazon
2. Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce
At this point, it’s not exactly a secret that Ocean Spray knows what they’re doing when it comes to cranberries. Ocean Spray is as synonymous with cranberries as Socrates with philosophy. They simply go together, hand in hand. Many rank this as the best of the best, and it’s honestly not hard to see why. If I could rank it 20 out of 10, I would. The only downside is that it’s addictive.
Trader Joe's
3. Trader Joe’s Cranberry Sauce
I am in love with Trader Joe’s cranberry sauce. Trader Joe’s never fails to deliver with its wholly unique flavors, and this particular item is no exception. It’s on the sugary side, so it’s best selected for people who are okay with an explosion of sweetness.
Walmart
4. Great Value Jellied Cranberry Sauce
There’s something very classic and almost old-fashioned about this delicious cranberry sauce, which I honestly love. It’s not shy when it comes to its sweet taste, so if you’re a big fan of the combo of sweet and savory for your meals, you’re gonna love this brand.
Walmart
5. Simple Truth Organic Cranberry Sauce
Perhaps you’re looking for something on the healthier side? If so, Simple Truth Organic is your best bet. You can’t even tell that it’s healthy, since it tastes like your standard (delicious) brands, without all the unnecessary added ingredients. (No artificial flavors here!)
Stonewall Kitchen
6. Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Spiced Cranberry Sauce
I adore Stonewall Kitchen’s delectable cranberry sauce due to its incorporation of rich autumn flavors. Plus, how cute is the packaging?? Obsessed. Simply obsessed!
Amazon
7. Gefen Cranberry Sauce
Looking for Kosher options? We’ve got you covered! This delicious selection is perfect for those with additional dietary needs, and the whole berry sauce is made with all-natural ingredients, making it one of the healthiest (and most delicious) options on this list.
Amazon
8. Woodstock Farms Cranberry Sauce
Here is another mouthwatering organic option. Made with healthy and natural ingredients to add to your turkey sandwich, Thanksgiving meal, or Christmas ham. Just *chef’s kiss* incredible.
