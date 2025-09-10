Holiday Travel Is Coming Sooner Than You Think — Here's The Best Time To Book

Whether you’re traveling to visit family, reconnect with friends, or escape to somewhere new, the holiday travel season is officially in full swing. Google just dropped its list of the 10 trending destinations for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s — and the results may surprise you. Even better? The report reveals insider tips on how and when to score the best deals so you can travel easier (and cheaper) in 2025!

Scroll to see the top 10 trending travel destinations for the holidays in 2025!

The Best Time To Book Flights For The Holidays Shutterstock According to Google’s new report, timing is everything when it comes to booking holiday flights. Christmas and New Year’s trips are cheapest about 51 days before departure, while Thanksgiving fares hit their lowest around 35 days out. Still hanging onto the old “book on Tuesday” rule? Turns out it doesn’t make much difference. Tuesday is technically the cheapest day to book — but only by about 1.3 percent compared to Sunday, the priciest day.

Kateryna Hliznitsova When it comes to travel days, the savings are bigger: flying Monday through Wednesday is about 13 percent cheaper than weekend departures. And if you’re flexible, adding a layover can save you around 22 percent on average versus a nonstop. (Personally, I’m still Team Nonstop, because no amount of savings makes up for a frustrating delay.) Now, let’s get to the fun part: the top 10 trending holiday destinations of the year — with domestic travel leaning heavily into mid-size cities.

5 Most Trending Thanksgiving Destinations (Domestic) Shutterstock Columbia, SC The Palmetto State’s capital is more than just a stopover — it’s a destination in its own right. Spend a day (or a weekend) exploring Columbia’s mix of museums, state parks, and small-city charm. Start with the Soda City Market on Main Street, where you can shop local crafts, sip artisan coffee, and watch to live music — even if it rains. Then head indoors for a dose of art and history at the South Carolina State museum or take a walk around the grand South Carolina State House. Pop into The Mill District and NOMA neighborhoods, or Five Points for breweries and bites, or catch an indie flick at The Nick, an art-house theater. Finally, catch the Gamecocks play at the University of South Carolina.

Visit Bozeman Bozeman, MT Bozeman is the kind of mountain town that charms at every corner. Start by strolling Main Street, where brick storefronts are home to local shops, cozy cafés, and restaurants serving everything from hearty ranch-style breakfasts to bison burgers with a modern twist. The city’s buzzy nightlife, breweries, and year-round festivals — always posted on the local BoZone calendar — keep the vibe alive long after the sun dips behind the mountains. Nature lovers can hike the iconic College “M” trail for sweeping views of Bridger Canyon, or venture to Ousel Falls near Big Sky for a scenic waterfall trek and mountain biking. For something wilder, visit the Montana Grizzly Encounter, a rescue sanctuary that offers a powerful, up-close look at these majestic bears. Take a day trip to Yellowstone National Park (about 90 minutes away) for more wildlife sightings in the fall. When it’s time to unwind, Bozeman Hot Springs has a dozen soothing pools ranging from 59 to 106°F — perfect après-adventure bliss.

Shutterstock Spokane, WA Spokane is a city where natural beauty flows right through downtown. At the heart of it all is Riverfront Park, a 100-acre urban oasis spanning the Spokane River and home to Spokane Falls, the largest urban waterfall in the U.S. Don’t miss its iconic landmarks — the Great Northern clock tower, U.S. Pavilion, historic Looff Carrousel, and playful public art like the Red Wagon and Skate Ribbon. For adventure lovers, Riverside State Park sits just outside the city, offering miles of trails for hiking and biking, plus hidden gems like High Bridge Park, Indian Canyon Mystic Falls, Ben Burr Trail, and Mirabeau Point Park. Manito Park’s 90 acres of curated gardens — complete with a Japanese Garden, lilac and dahlia displays, and a glass conservatory — make it the ultimate spot for a peaceful escape.

Shutterstock Detroit, MI Detroit is having a cultural moment, and its must-see attractions prove why. Start at the Motown Museum, where legends like Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross recorded their hits. Wander the halls of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), home to more than 65,000 works spanning centuries, or explore the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, one of the largest of its kind in the world. Outdoors, Belle Isle Park (shown) charms with riverfront trails, the country’s oldest operating conservatory, and even an aquarium. Just 45 minutes away, Ann Arbor makes the perfect fall day trip. Stroll the University of Michigan’s leafy campus, kayak the Huron River, or time your visit for a cider-donut stop at a local orchard.

Visit Omaha Omaha, NE Fall in Omaha is all about crisp air, colorful leaves, and plenty of seasonal fun. Start downtown with a walk through the city’s newly revamped parks — Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park, and Lewis & Clark Landing — all offering riverfront views, scenic trails, and public art. Time your trip for Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard in Gretna, one of the country’s largest fall festivals. Find acres of pumpkins and apples, more than 50 attractions, live shows, food stalls, and even a brand-new Apple Tree Swing Ride. For a cozier vibe, head to nearby orchards like Kimmel or Ditmars to pick apples and sip fresh cider (bonus: some have taprooms and savory fall snacks). Round out your trip with local favorites like the Applejack Festival, Oktoberfest at Crescent Moon, Junkstock vintage market, or a peaceful stroll at Lauritzen Gardens.

5 Most Trending Christmas + NYE Destinations (International) Shutterstock No big surprise here: the top five international holiday destinations are serving up sunshine and beaches over snowy escapes: Rio de Janeiro

St. Lucia

Marrakech

Tel Aviv

Curaçao

