The Complete Guide To Designing Your Home For Max Curb Appeal
Owning a home can be an endless labor of love — you never quite finish sprucing it up, redecorating, adding upgrades and finishing touches, until it's time to sell. But as you venture on your next home decor project, you might consider how it will impact your resale value, even if you *don't* plan on selling for years to come.
We turned to the home experts at Opendoor, a digital real estate platform that makes the home buying/selling process way easier, to figure out the best ways to upgrade our homes this year. Their new Designing a Dream Home: Opendoor’s 2022 Home Decor Report uncovers the top ways you can refresh your space in 2022 to maximize your curb appeal with minimal effort. Check out their pro advice below!
First Impressions
When it comes to decorating your home, try not to overlook the exterior. A welcoming vibe puts everyone in a cheery mood: you, your guests, and eventually buyers. Add native plants, seating if there's room, modern lighting, and a fresh coat of paint every few years.
"Opendoor's Decor report showed that U.S. homeowners are opting for natural, subdued colors — especially outdoors," says Yasmine El Sanyoura, home designer at Opendoor. White is always classic while gray and beige are gaining favor. The black house trend is also here to stay, says El Sanyoura, at least with Millennials and GenXers.
The Entrance
Given that neutral colors are popular exterior colors, El Sanyoura notes that your front door is your place to shine. Go for a pop of color or stained wood for a more organic feel. "This is a great way to bring warmth and texture to your home’s exterior while adding curb appeal," she adds.
Interior Wellness
As we head inside, the Opendoor Decor Report found a love for matching furniture (77 percent of the 800 people surveyed were big fans). "The pandemic accelerated consumers’ need for expression through design and decor, and while some have opted for maximalist interiors, the rise in matching furniture sets signals a desire for uniformity," says El Sanyoura.
Symmetry always looks clean and Zen while making the whole decorating experience easier. "This type of convenience adds a sense of calm, which speaks to the larger trend of 'interior wellness' that we’re seeing," says El Sanyoura. New sofas = the new self care? We love it.
Pro tip: You can coordinate your furniture by choosing materials that have different textures and colors, but fit within the same style (boho, modern, rustic...). You can also mix styles for a more collected look, while keeping finishes consistent.
The Accent Wall
"Accent walls are a great way to incorporate color into your home and show off your personality," says El Sanyoura. In fact, potential buyers love a brightly colored accent wall, according to Opendoor's survey, way more than all white interiors (77 percent vs. 37 percent). So color lovers unite: Look to invest in a fun accent wall that speaks to you (if they love your home, they'll likely love your decor too). Choose paint (easiest to change up), wallpaper (although wall decals and peel-and-stick are off trend) or even tile.
"I’m particularly excited about exploring accent walls in the bathroom, which is an oft-forgotten space for bold color and expression," says El Sanyoura. "If you’re ready to combine two trends, create an accent wall in your bathroom with brightly colored subway tile! In 2022, I recommend a bright teal or a sage green to enhance the space." We also love this bold Allora decorative tile used by Austin-based designer Sarah Stacey.
The Powerhouse
Kitchens are the central station of the home and if you love to cook your happy place. While a whole remodel is a big investment, there is a lot you can do to transform your kitchen without doing a major overhaul. New appliances, for instance, are an investment worth making for your own pleasure and for resale value. According to Opendoor, buyers are most turned off by an outdated kitchen and bath (carpet is also a big no-no).
Kitchen Trends: Wood Cabinets
When it comes to kitchen cabinet colors, more homeowners are coveting natural wood cabinets with as many as 40 percent preferring the stained look, followed by 33 percent loving white painted cabinets.
"Natural wood cabinets have been gaining back in popularity in the most beautiful way, and are versatile enough for kitchen designs ranging from farmhouse to mid-century modern to contemporary!" says El Sanyoura. "Not to mention wood cabinets can be more durable than painted cabinets, especially for families with young kids running around."
Pro tip: Wood cabinets don’t have to look old and chunky, they can be a beautiful and elegant way to bring in natural materials, warmth, and textured layers to your space. You can incorporate them in a few ways:
- Go for a full-on wood look, with all cabinets stained.
- Choose a two-tone look with painted uppers and wood base cabinets.
- If you have an island in your kitchen, you can go with painted cabinets and a statement wood island.
Kitchen Trends: Subway Tile
One enduring kitchen and bath trend? Subway tile in all its many forms. "In 2022, we anticipate this trend to continue," says El Sanyoura. "Subway tiles are a beautiful, timeless, and super versatile design feature. Subway tile can either be a background character to let other statements shine, or be the star of the show with a slight change of orientation and/or grout color."
Pro tip: Want to get creative with your subway tile? Here are a few ways to change things up:
- Go for an elongated subway tile (like 2x8 or 3x12) for a twist on the classic size.
- Try stacking subway tile, going either horizontally to visually expand a wall, or vertically to create the illusion of higher ceilings.
- Use subway tile to create an interesting pattern like a 45-degree herringbone, straight herringbone, or double basketweave pattern. These are also great ideas for tile accent walls!
Farmhouse Meets Midcentury
While using rattan and wicker furniture indoors are reportedly OUT, two design styles are holding on strong: Farmhouse and Mid-Century Modern. "Based on these findings, we can anticipate mid-century modern furniture and farmhouse decor to rise up in 2022 — even more so than they already have in recent years — to achieve sleek-meets-functional look with a slightly rustic feel." Something to think about when it comes to staging your home to sell too.
The Great Outdoors
Indoor-outdoor living continues to be a popular forever trend, especially as more of us choose to staycation at home. Outdoor space essentials include dining table and chairs (24%) and a fire pit (21%) as well as a freshly landscaped lawn (43%). Neatly trimmed plants and brush are also key for the ultimate in curb appeal.
Sustainability
More than 90 percent of those surveyed said they would choose at least one eco-friendly element for their home. Topping the list? Solar-powered lights as well as drought-resistant landscaping. Make your outdoor space feel more homey and appealing to potential buyers with fresh plants (check out our guide to decorating with plants), natural elements, and warm lighting to make the outdoors feel as cozy as the indoors, come spring.
Make It Your Own
The upgrades that reportedly make the biggest impact to potential buyers are interior painting and installing new floors. Consider them your clean slate for adding personal touches, such as getting creative with paint and adding style with furniture and decor that will travel with you. Lighting also makes a big impact in any room and unless you specify in contract stay with new owners.
It's all about making your house a home, your home, and a comfortable space for you, your family, and your friends. "At Opendoor, we want you to think of your home as a blank canvas for you to express yourself," adds El Sanyoura.
Happy new year and happy decorating!
